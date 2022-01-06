There wasn’t a lot of action in the past week, but Stowe teams got in a couple of games to wind down the old year.
Girls’ hockey
Dec. 30
South Burlington 6, Stowe 2
The South Burlington girls’ hockey ended 2021 on a high note, beating Stowe 6-2.
Sabrina Brunet had a hat trick for the Wolves (2-3), who also saw goals from Sofia Richland, Sawyer Bailey and Annika Erickson (one assist).
Goalie Cait Bartlett had 16 saves.
Boys’ basketball
Dec. 29
PA 58, Stowe 29
