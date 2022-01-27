Here’s how Stowe High School’s varsity sports teams fared last week.
Girls’ basketball
Jan. 25
Stowe 41, Craftsbury 33
Parker Reeves had 20 points for Stowe as the Raiders secured a win against Craftsbury. Teammates Sierra Crist (9 points) and Michaela Mulligan also dropped multiple buckets.
Stowe had the lead at the half 17-1 and continued to press in the third quarter with several layups off turnovers to extend the lead to 33-19 lead at the end of the third.
“"It was truly a team effort tonight, with contributions offensively and defensively from everyone,” coach Marcy Falcone said. “It was also great to see the girls play aggressively, but in control.”
Jan. 21
Winooski 51, Stowe 23
Winooski came out with some strong pressure defense and led 25 to 11 at the half. In addition to Parker Reeves’s 12 points, she had 12 rebounds.
Jan. 18
Milton 44, Stowe 29
Stowe couldn’t close Milton’s first half lead, as turnovers in the third quarter hurt Stowe’s chances of coming back.
Parker Reeves had her second straight 19-point game for the Raiders.
“We know that we need more scoring contributions from everyone to stay in games like these, and the girls are working hard on it,” Falcone said.
Jan. 14
Twinfield 42, Stowe 26
Stowe came out strong in the first two quarters and was ahead by 6 at the half, but couldn’t hold on as Twinfield’s Piper Mattsson started to hurt Stowe inside and scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the second half and the team shut down Stowe’s inside game.
Parker Reeves had 19 to pace the Raiders.
“The score really does not indicate the way Stowe played for the first two quarters,” coach Marcy Falcone said. “It was, by far, their best team effort yet.”
Boys’ basketball
Jan. 24
Vergennes 57, Stowe 32
Stowe’s leading scorer was held to eight while a pair of Vergennes all-arounders — Tyler Bergmans (17 points, 7 rebounds) and Tim Ashley (15 points, 4 assists, 4 steals) — controlled the game.
Jan. 20
Winooski 67, Stowe 38
Winooski outscored Stowe by nearly 30 points as four Spartans scored in double digits, at one point going on a 36-2 run.
Trevon Bradley led all scorers with 22 points, 6 assists and 5 steals. Daniel Surma added 18 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.
Stowe’s leading scorer was Dawson Jackson with 11, while Luke Farley added 10.
Girls’ hockey
Jan. 19
U-32 8, Stowe 4
The Raiders in blue defeated the Raiders in green, as U-32 doubled up Stowe at Stowe Arena.
Alyssa Frazier and Allie Guthrie each had a hat trick for the East Montpelier team — Frazier with a little extra, at four goals.
Stowe’s leading scorer was Kate Tilgner with two goals, and Gabby Doehla and Zoe James each knocked a puck in. It was the first career goal for James.
Iris Cloutier stopped 29 shots for the Stowe Raiders.
