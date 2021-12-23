Here’s how Stowe High School’s varsity sports teams fared last week.
Girls’ basketball
Dec. 21
PA 54, Stowe 25
Peoples hosted sister school Stowe and doubled the Raiders’ score. Shelby Wells scored more than the entire Stowe squad, dropping 26 points.
Emma Courtemanche added nine for PA, which proved adept at taking the ball away or keeping it after shots — Shelby Wells had six steals and Mychaela Watson grabbed seven rebounds.
Stowe’s leading scorer was Parker Reeves, with 16 against the tenacious PA D.
Dec. 16
Montpelier 37, Stowe 30
Stowe’s Parker Reeves scored 20 of her team’s 30 points to lead all scorers, but it wasn’t enough against the Solons.
Here’s coach Marcy Falcone’s take on the game.
“Montpelier took the lead 14-20 at the end of the first half. But Stowe started to get good shots from their offensive set and came back and kept it close for the second half, cutting the lead to three with a few minutes left in the game. Montpelier started to increase the defensive pressure, forcing a few turnovers late in the game and kept the lead. Overall, Stowe played tough, and even when their shots weren’t falling, they kept up their intensity and never gave up.”
Boys’ hockey
Dec. 21
Hazen 62, Stowe 22
An always-tough Hazen team beat the Raiders at home, with a 32-12 lead at halftime, and nearly as much offensive in the second half.
Hazen’s Trevon Bradley led all scorers with 18 points and 17 rebounds.
Dec. 15
Rutland 7, Stowe 6 (OT)
In a shootout, whoever’s the last one standing can claim victory, and this high-scoring affair took four periods of offensive frenzy to be decided.
Rutland beat Stowe about three minutes into overtime as Patrick Cooley took things into his own gloves and knocked in the game winner unassisted. It was Cooley’s fifth goal of the game; the offensive powerhouse netted at least one goal in all four period to lead all scorers.
Stowe started things off with bang bang goals in the first period from Aaron Lepikko and Ashton Tibbits to draw first blood and extended the lead to 3-1 when Derek Baxter scored unassisted with only 20 ticks off the clock in the second. Coach Jon Grace said it was Baxter’s first career goal.
Rutland tied things up in the second period, but Baxter again came roaring back in the first minute of the third period to put Stowe back on top.
In a back-and-forth third, Rutland scored its way to a 6-5 lead before Stowe’s Adrian Bryan tied it and sent the game into overtime.
Lepikko had a hat trick for the Raiders in their losing effort.
As befits a shootout, Stowe goalie Conor Dunne was pelted all night, managing to turn away 33 shots. Rutland’s goalie saved 22. For those counting at home, between those saves and the 13 combined points on the board, that’s a total of 68 shots that night in Rutland.
Said coach Grace after the game, “We got a great foundation to build from and we are looking forward to continuing to get better as the season progresses.”
Girls’ hockey
Dec. 20
Harwood 8, Stowe 0
Stowe goalie Iris Cloutier had a busy night, but her 34-save effort between the pipes wasn’t enough to stop a stacked Harwood rival.
According to coach Molly Burke, the Raiders other goalie, Ella McAllister, saw some playing time and stopped four shots in her varsity debut.
Dec. 15
Burr and Burton 5, Stowe 0
