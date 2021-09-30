Here’s how Stowe High School’s varsity teams fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 28
Stowe 3, Harwood 3
Up until about 17 minutes left in the game, Stowe was up 3-0 on rival Harwood, who hasn’t beat the Raiders in nigh on a decade.
The Highlanders will still have to wait for that elusive Route 100 win, but they did erase Stowe’s lead and send both teams home settling or celebrating — depending on how you look at it — a tie.
Woody Reichelt had a pair of goals for Stowe and Wiley Barnett had the other.
Sept. 25
Stowe 11, Lake Region 0
Seven different Raiders scored during a Saturday rout on Barrows Road as Stowe hung double digits on Lake Region.
Adrian Bryan continued his multi-goal ways, scoring four for Stowe, along with three assists.
Ben Nissenbaum had two goals and Woody Reichelt, TJ Guffey, Hugo Jercinovic, Noa Barrett and Luke Farley also put the ball in the net for the home team.
Sept. 22
Stowe 4, U-32 0
In a matchup of Raiders versus Raiders, it was Stowe green over U-32 blue at Stowe.
Four Stowe players scored — Woody Reichelt, Noa Barrett, Wiley Barnett and Ben Nissenbaum, who also added an assist.
Golf
Sept. 27
Stowe Country Club
Harwood beat the defending champion Stowe team by five strokes on the same course they had lost to Stowe by five strokes five days earlier.
Harwood had a team-low score of 172, followed by Stowe (177), U-32 (179) and Northfield (201).
U-32’s Riley Richards neared par as the best golfer of the day, turning in a 37.
Leading Stowe were Chace Newhouse and JP Marhefka, each with 42, followed by Bo Graves (46) and Carter MacDonald (47).
Qualifiers are at Champlain Country Club Oct. 6.
“We have a pretty good team but have been struggling to score well,” Eaton said. “I am hopeful we have turned the corner and can play well enough to qualify for the championship tournament.”
Molly Croes, the sole Stowe girl, finished the course in 60 strokes.
Sept. 22
Stowe Country Club
Two Stowe golfers shot under 40 and won in a two-team matchup on the Raiders’ home course.
Stowe turned in a 166 to best Harwood, which had a team score of 171.
Chace Newhouse led all golfers with a 39 over nine holes, followed right behind by Stowe teammate Bo Graves, who had a 39. Rounding out the foursome scoring for Stowe were JP Marhefka (43) and Will Brochhausen (46). Other Raiders finishing were Duncan Forbes (46) and Carter MacDonald (52).
Harwood’s top scorer was Cam Forbes, with a 42.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 24
Stowe 2, U-32 2
The defending champions remained undefeated on the season but chalked one up in the tie column as the Raiders faced U-32 at home.
Stowe led 2-1 at halftime, but U-32’s Maia Pasco scored at the 60-minute mark to force overtime, and the score never changed after that.
Stowe nearly had five minutes into the overtime period, but Evie Moore stopped a penalty kick to keep it tied. It was one of 15 saves for the sure-handed goalie.
Scoring for Stowe were Olivia Gianni and Orly Bryan. Clara Wilson joined Pasco on the scoresheet for U-32.
