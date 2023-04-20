The weather over the past week may have looked like June, but this is still the early season for spring sports, and the teams are still just coming alive. Here’s how the Raiders fared last week.
Girls’ tennis
April 17
Stowe 7, U-32 0
Another day, another sweep for the defending state champions.
In singles, Julia Biedermann beat Salome Tchantouridze, 6-0, 6-0; Gabby Doehla beat Jin Clayton 6-0, 6-2; Kate Tilgner beat Sophie Martel 6-0, 6-0; Charlotte Stevens beat Maia Pasco 6-1, 6-0; Morgan McKenna beat Mika Millard 6-0, 6-0.
On the doubles side of things, it was all Stowe, all day: Parker Reeves and Lucy Andrus beat Sylvia Emmons and Sawyer John 6-0, 6-1; and Harper Freund and Lucia Paumgarten beat Alicen LaPerle and Sophia Badeau 6-0, 6-0.
April 14
Stowe 7, South Burlington 0
In a rematch of the past two state championships, Stowe won nearly every match in straight sets, as South Burlington started its first season in 40 years without legendary skipper Jake Agna.
In singles, Julia Biedermann beat Winnie Adamson 6-1, 6-1; Charlotte Stevens beat Ella Maynard 6-1, 6-2; Gabby Doehla beat Emma Xia 6-1, 6-1; Kate Tilgner beat Jolene Cheung 6-0, 6-0; and Morgan McKenna beat Bridget Simone 6-3, 6-3.
For dubs, Parker Reeves and Lucy Andrus beat Ella Stein and Tenzin Choekyi 6-1, 6-1; while Lula Paumgarten and Harper Freund beat Stella O'Brien and Ayowunmi Adewuyi 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
April 12
Stowe 7, Montpelier 0
The repeat defending champions were off to good start, the score was the acing on the cake.
In singles action, Julia Biedermann beat Rachana Chenan 6-1, 6-2; Gabby Doehla beat Sophia Sevi 6-1, 6-0; Charlotte Stevens beat Ruby McElwain 6-0, 6-1; Kate Tilgner beat Allegra Muller 6-1, 6-1; and Harper Freund beat Emily Tringe, M 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, it was all Stowe, too, as Parker Reeves and Lucy Andrus beat Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner 6-3, 6-1; and Lula Paumgarten and Molly Bryan beat Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey 6-0, 6-1.
Boys’ tennis
April 17
Stowe 7, U-32 0
The Raiders swept the Raiders in early season action at Topnotch Resort. Stowe sits at 2-0 this season, having ceded just one match out of 14.
In singles Monday, Bo Graves beat Lincoln Smith 6-0, 6-0; Ben Nissenbaum beat Finn O’Donnel 6-0, 6-0; TJ Guffey beat Rory McLane 6-3, 6-2; Max Biedermann beat Julien Fitz 8-0; and Woody Reichelt beat Phinn Low 8-1.
In doubles, Parker Guffey and Jesse Brown beat Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco 8-0; Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic beat Lucien Casey and Brody Beaudet 8-0.
April 14
Stowe 6, South Burlington 1
The Raiders won four of five singles matches and both dubs’ contests to down the Wolves during a shortened season opener.
In singles play for Stowe, Bo Graves beat Yuyang Zang 6-4, 6-4; Ben Nissenbaum beat Will Bradley 6-0, 6-0; TJ Guffey Stowe beat Daniel Kim 8-3; and Max Biedermann Stowe beat Mateo Dracak 8-2.
In doubles for Stowe, the top duo of Parker Guffey and Woody Reichelt beat Jay Eagle and James Bradley 6-0, 6-1, while Carter MacDonald and Leo Jercinovic blanked Robin Hokenmaier and Nicholas Charlebois 6-0, 6-0.
SoBu’s point came in the No. 5 singles match, as Jules Butler beat Ethan Pastella 6-2, 6-1.
Girls’ lacrosse
April 14
Spaulding 17, Stowe 3
Spaulding put on a scoring clinic with three players earning hat tricks — Halle Allen led all scorers with four goals — and five other players adding a goal or two.
Baseball
April 15
PA 21, Lake Region 11
April 13
Montpelier 15, PA 5
The Solons gave the defending champion Wolves something to think about, tripling PA’s offensive output.
Andrew Tringe was a double-sided one-man show for Montpelier, earning the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts over four innings and batting in four runs at the plate.
