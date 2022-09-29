Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Cross country
Sept. 21
Stowe event fields
The Raider boys swept the top three to win the team title at a home meet featuring runners from seven schools.
Enzo Delena was the overall top runner, followed by Stowe teammates Samson Berlin and Matthew Doehla in second and third. The Raiders also had two more in the top 10, with Ethan Choularton finishing 9th and Kenan Griffith in 10th.
Other Stowe boys finishing were Joshua Kelley (12th), Calvin James (20th), Zach Peterman (25th), Henry Bass (49th) and Heath Colbert-Lourie (52nd).
Peoples Academy’s boys finished fifth place in the team standings, led by Magnus Hayden in 24th place. He was followed by teammates Eric Grover (34th), AJ West (36th), Tyler Bacon (38th), Campbell Rea (40th), Tristin Williams (48th), Joe Ward (54th), Tyler Douglas (55th) and Hayden Smith (56th).
The girls’ race was a smaller field, with only two schools bringing enough runners for team points. St. Johnsbury topped the team leaderboard with Stowe in second.
The girls’ overall winner was McKenna Knapp, running for North Country.
Stowe’s top finisher was Hattie Mitchell in fifth place. She was followed by teammates Lydia Matson (6th), Abrie Howe (10th), Ava Beal (29th) and Hannah Crawley (30th).
PA had a few runners, too: Adele Ramirez-Valcour (24th), Kendal Van Blunk (31st), Ashley Douglas (32nd) and Abigail Noonan (33rd).
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 24
Stowe 3, Lake Region 0
Sept. 21
Stowe 1, U-32 0 (OT)
In an always competitive Raiders-Raiders showdown, Stowe needed just a little extra time to go home with the win.
TJ Guffey booted in the game winner 21 seconds into a scoreless overtime to win on a golden goal, fed by Cody Lilly.
An otherwise defensive match saw both goalies have busy days. Brock Roick saved seven to earn the shutout for Stowe, while U-32 netminder AJ Moore rescued nine.
Field hockey
Sept. 27
Stowe 0, Missisquoi 0
Nothing to see here, at least on the scoreboard, but there was plenty of defense as the Raiders battled MVU to a nil-nil tie.
Sept, 23
Spaulding 4, Stowe 0
Spaulding shut out Stowe to keep its undefeated status atop the Division II standings.
Sept. 21
Stowe 2, Harwood 0
After a scoreless first half, two Stowe ninth graders scored their first career goals to earn the win for the Raiders.
Emilee Mastine scored in the third quarter and teammate Georgia Schnee scored in the fourth to pad the lead.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 23
Stowe 2, U-32 0
It was the second Stowe Raider win and U-32 Raider loss in the same week, as Sarah Hailey and Julia Biedermann each scored for Stowe, while Parker Reeves and Tanner Gregory kept four combined shots out of the goal to earn the shutout.
Hailey had an assist to go with her goal and Orly Bryan also dished up a helper.
Golf
Sept. 21
Stowe Country Club
Stowe hosted Lamoille and Enosburg and took home top team and individual honors. Isaiah Thomas was the top golfer, shooting a 39 over nine holes.
He was followed by JP Marhefka (42), Rowan Turner and Carter McDonald (44 each).
Lamoille’s top finisher was Brady Maher with a 45.
Enosburg only had one golfer, not enough for team points.
