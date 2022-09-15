Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Field hockey
Sept. 9
Montpelier 6, Stowe 1
Emily Tringe notched a hat trick and half her team’s points to beat Stowe in the Raiders’ opener at home on Osterberg Field.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 10
Stowe 10, Craftsbury 0
One good way for to get over a loss is to hang 10 points on the next opponent. In a show of depth, nine Stowe players scored goals, led by Orly Bryan’s pair. Joining her on the scoreboard with a goal apiece were Sarah Hailey, Ana Ortiz, Molly Bryan, Iris Cloutier, Parker Reeves, Noelle Lyden, Sadie Wing and Julia Biederman.
Sept. 9
Spaulding 2, Stowe 1
Spaulding, a perennial double-digit seed in Division I postseason play, bested the two-time defending DIII champs at home in Barre, helped by stalwart defense from netkeeper Rebecca McKelvey, who saved seven shots on goal.
Sage MacAuley scored both Spaulding goals, while Orly Bryan scored Stowe’s singleton.
Sept. 7
Stowe 5, Thetford 0
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 10
Stowe 11, Lamoille 0
The Raiders scored as many points as they had players on the field at any given time, hammering off 33 shots to the visiting Lancers’ two.
Sure, Ben Nissenbaum scored a hat trick, but it was a goal-scoring clinic for the rest of the team, with eight players scoring a goal. Chase Brown, TJ Guffey, Hugo Jercinovic, Evan Reichelt, Julian Barron, Cody Lilly, Aaron Leppiko and Leo Jercinovic each found the back of the net.
Add three more players with assists — Woody Reichelt, Parker Guffey and Henry Riley — and a total of 13 Raiders played a role in a goal.
Sept. 8
Burlington 2, Stowe 1
After a scoreless first half, the Seahorses doubled up on the Raiders to hand Stowe a loss in its season opener.
Leo Jercinovic scored the lone Stowe goal, off an assist from Woody Reichelt. Goalie Brock Roick had three saves for Stowe.
Joey Manley scored both Burlington goals.
Golf
Sept. 10
Copley Country Club in Morrisville
Ty Whyte of Peoples Academy was the top individual finisher at his hometown municipal course, shooting a one-under 35. Stowe took home the team trophy, behind Isaiah Thomas’s 38. He was followed by teammates Rowan Turner (41), Will Brochhausen, (42) and Caden Ciaraldi (43).
Lake Region (177 strokes) was second in the boys’ team competition, while host PA placed third (187).
For the girls, PA’s Katie Privie was the top finisher with a 51, while teammate Ebba Sjolander shot a 60.
Sept. 7
Stowe Country Club
Three Raiders — Will Brochhausen, JP Marhefka and Isaiah Thomas — posted identical 40-stroke scores for the top individual honors as Stowe also won the boys’ team medal, on its home course at Stowe Country Club. Bo Graves rounded out the scoring foursome with a 42, giving Stowe the low score of the day with 162.
Northfield, the only other team to bring out four golfers, finished a distant second place with 212 strokes.
For the girls, it was more akin to practice, as Northfield was the only team to make the trip, with Paige Moorby taking the top honors with 40 strokes.
