Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 16
Stowe 5, Spaulding 0
The Raiders scored twice in the first half and added three more in the second to earn their third straight shutout, outshooting Spaulding 47-2 in the process.
Five different players — Ben Nissenbaum (3 assists), Woody Reichelt, Chase Brown, George Thompson and Leo Jercinovic scored goals, while Wyatt Lilly added an assist.
Stowe goalie Brock Roick had one save, but it was an entirely different story on the other side of the pitch, as Spaulding goalie Matt Redmond staunched the bleeding, with 18 saves.
Sept. 14
Stowe 12, Northfield/Williamstown 0
The Raiders put a hurt on Paine Mountain, scoring 12 goals against the host team, with a statistical chance to double that — Paine Mountain’s two goalies combined to save another 12 shots.
Chase Brown had a hat trick for Stowe, while Cody Lilly earned MVA (most valuable assistant) honors for his three assists.
In a score card that reads like the end credits of a Marvel movie, Leo Jercinovic had two goals and an assist; Woody Reichelt and Ben Nissenbaum each had a goal and two assists; and Henry Riley had one of each.
In single-digit land, Evan Reichelt, TJ Guffey and Luca Deruzza each had a goal, and Hugo Jercinovic and George Thompson each had an assist.
The part of goalie was played by Brock Roick, who made three saves.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 20
Stowe 5, Lamoille 1
Stowe kept with its winning ways behind a four-goal effort from Sarah Hailey, who also lent an assist on the other goal, scored by Orly Bryan.
Also registering assists for the Raiders were Ellie Ortiz, Izzie Lovell and Kate Tilgner.
The Stowe girls had even more attempts on goal than their five they got by busy Lancer keeper Emily Hutchins, who saved 15.
Lamoille’s lone goal was by Logan Freeman, fed by her sister Barrett.
Sept. 17
Stowe 8, Lyndon 0
Stowe had its third straight shutout.
Sept. 14
Stowe 3, Northfield/Williamstown 0
After a scoreless half and a half, Stowe broke open the scoring floodgate in the 14th minute of the second frame to blank the combined central Vermont squad now calling itself Paine Mountain.
Three different Raiders had a goal in the team’s and two other Stowe players played a part in those goals.
Orly Bryan led the Stowe offense with a goal and an assist while Julia Biedermann and Sarah Hailey each scored a goal and Iris Cloutier and Ana Ortiz each helped with an assist.
Keeping Stowe at bay for as long as she could, Paine Mountain goalie Madison Morse had nine saves.
Cross country
Sept. 17
U-32 Invitational
More than 200 boys and girls took to the woods of East Montpelier for one of the perennially largest meets of the year, hosted by a school that more than not populates the top of podium.
U-32 won the boys team event, with four runners in the top 10. Crossing the tape first was John Viens of Richford, in a time of 17:14.05.
Stowe’s boys placed fourth out of 16 teams, led by Enzo Delena, who finished 13th out of 119 runners. He was followed by teammates Samson Berlin (19th), Matthew Doehla (21st), Ethan Chourlarton (36th), Kenan Griffith (40th), Joshua Kelley (57th), Zach Peterman (87th).
For the girls, the host school had to settle for a first-place tie with that other perennial D2 powerhouse, Harwood. U-32’s Amy Felice was the overall winner in a close finish where the top three were separated by four seconds, Felice with a winning time of 20:27.45.
Stowe finished 7th as a team, out of 13 schools.
The Raiders were paced by Hattie Mitchell, who finished in 17th place. She was followed by teammates Lydia Matson (20th), Abrie Howe (28th), Piper Flaherty (81st) and Hannah Crawley (95th).
Field hockey
Sept. 17
U-32 4, Stowe 1
Sept. 15
Harwood 4, Stowe 3
