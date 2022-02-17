Here’s how the Raider teams fared in the past week.
Girls’ hockey
Feb. 12
Middlebury 6, Stowe 4
Feb. 9
Stowe 6, Brattleboro 4
The Raiders led 4-1 after the first period and held on for a win, despite a hat trick by Brattleboro’s Juliana Miskovich.
Iris Stacy scored two for Stowe, and Lydia Wilson, Zoe James, Kate Tilgner and Isabel Donza each added a goal.
Donza was nominated for player-of-the-week honors by the Burlington Free Press, after scoring eight goals and an assist over three games, including a hat trick in a comeback win over the same Brattleboro squad.
Boys’ hockey
CVU 4, Stowe 0
Champlain Valley Union cooled off a hot Raiders team on home ice in Stowe, robbing any hometown fans to see a goal.
Four skaters scored for the Redhawks: Harper Anderson, Alex Zuchowski, Angelos Carroll and Devon Fay.
Raiders coach Jon Grace credited the CVU goalie, Jack Averill, who stopped 21.
“He had some impressive saves and CVU’s defensive zone coverage made it difficult to create a lot of grade 'A' chances,” Grace said. “That game was much closer than the score would indicate.”
Feb. 12
Stowe 7, Burlington 1
A 7-1 drubbing of the Seahorses on the ice at Stowe Arena suggests a potent Raiders offense, but coach Jon Grace highlighted the team’s defense in keeping Burlington out of the net.
“I can't say enough about our defense and backchecking, which has improved significantly since the beginning of the season,” Grace said.
Stowe’s goal scoring was evening distributed throughout the entire game with six players notching goals. Derek Baxter scored twice, both in the first period, and Woody Reichelt, Ivan Stancliff, Aaron Lepikko, Hayden Tibbits and Nathan Nolan all scored.
The aptly-named Cannon Poulin scored the lone Burlington goal unassisted.
In goal, Conor Dunne stopped 17 for Stowe and Steven Labombard stopped 30 for Burlington.
“Our passing continues to get better every game which needs to happen as we get into the playoff season,” Grace said.
Feb. 9
Stowe 8, Northfield 2
Woody Reichelt notched a hat trick for the Raiders before the time ran out in the first period, and his team added five more goals to rout Northfield.
Also scoring for Stowe were Nathan Nolan, Bo Graves, Ivan Stancliff, Aaron Lepikko and Fletcher Lewton. It was the first career goal for Lewton, who scored in the game’s waning minutes.
Whether through solid defense or a dearth of offense, Connor Dunne only had to turn away 11 shots.
“Our team stuck with team hockey which allowed us to have some very good opportunities. We improved on our passing and team systems tonight which was very nice to see. Our defense moved the puck well and made good decisions,” coach Joh Grace said. “We need to continue to improve every day to prepare for the postseason.”
Boys’ basketball
Feb. 11
Stowe 59, Oxbow 23
Girls’ basketball
Feb. 15
Blue Mountain 56, Stowe 28
Feb. 11
Danville 53, Stowe 19
Feb. 10
Hazen 58, Stowe 31
