As the high school golfers pack it in for the rest of the cold season, the rest of the local varsity squads are just getting warmed up, as the regular season winds down and teams await next week’s playoff seedings.
Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Boys’ golf
State championships at Orleans Country Club
Otter Valley had the top golfer in the Division II championships and another in the top 10 to take the team title by two strokes over second-place Hartford.
Stowe came in fourth place in the team standings and Peoples finished sixth.
Representing Lamoille County in the top 10 were Stowe’s Rowan Turner who finished in a three-way tie for sixth place and Ty Whyte of Peoples Academy, one stroke behind him.
Boys’ soccer
Woody Reichelt scored twice as the Raiders won their sixth straight against the Galloping Ghosts.
Also scoring for Stowe were Bo Graves and TJ Guffey, with Leo Jercinovic, Henry Riley and Cody Lilly serving up assists.
Graves’s score was particularly noteworthy. Not only was it the senior’s first career soccer goal, but he knocked it in a mere 12 seconds into the game — quicker than you can say “Hurry up, the game’s started, oh here’s a nice seat to watch and … oh my gosh, there goes Bo.”
Ben Nissenbaum led the Raider offense with two goals and an assist as Stowe boasted a fourth shutout in five games.
Henry Riley scored the other Stowe goal and Leo Jercinovic and Woody Reichelt each had an assist.
In goal, Brock Roick saved four for Stowe and Camryn Gustin saved 10 for North Country.
Reichelt scored four of the Raiders’ five goals as Stowe blanked Hazen on the road in Hardwick.
Also scoring for Stowe was Leo Jercinovic, while four players added assists — Cody Lilly with two and Aaron Lepikko, Riley and Carson Matckie with one apiece.
Roick saved four for another shutout, while Hazen goalie Tyler Rivard stopped seven shots.
Girls’ soccer
The Route 100 rival Highlanders took advantage of a couple of Raider rules infringements to hand Stowe its second straight loss.
Cierra McKay was opportunist of the game for Harwood, scoring in the first half on a free kick and in the second half on a penalty kick with under five minutes to play.
In a game played at South Burlington High School, Orly Bryan scored the lone Stowe goal.
Stowe 3, Lake Region 2 (2OT)
The two-time defending champs held off a tenacious Lake Region squad through two extra periods.
Iris Cloutier sealed the win for the Raiders when she scored off a rebound with five minutes left in the second overtime. To get there, Stowe leaned on Sarah Hailey, who scored once in the first half and once in the second and lent an assist along the way. Also playing helper roles were Julia Biedermann and Emily Gianni.
Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves again tag teamed goaltender duties, combining for 10 saves. Scoring for Lake Region, which also saw a goal in each half of regulation play, were Sakoya Sweeney and Indie Haney.
Field hockey
Gabby Doehla scored a hat trick and Emaline Ouellette netted a goal as the Raiders beat Lyndon.
Sofia Limoges scored twice, and two goalies combined for five saves as the Hilltoppers edged Stowe on the Raiders’ home turf.
Doehla netted Stowe’s lone goal, and Payton Emory turned away three would-be St. J scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.