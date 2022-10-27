The regular season has ended, and the playoffs have begun, with Stowe’s soccer and field hockey teams looking to make deep runs, and perhaps add some more hardware to the school’s trophy case.
Here’s how the Raiders fared in the past week.
Oct. 25
No. 3 Stowe 4, No. 14 Vergennes 0
The two-time defending champs began their pursuit of a three-peat with a home victory against the Commodores, doubling a 2-0 halftime lead in the later stages of the contest.
In a balanced offensive attack, four Raiders scored goals, but Orly Bryan laid claim to the most helpful pair of cleats as she added three assists to go with her goal.
Also scoring were Sarah Hailey, Iris Cloutier and Molly Bryan. Julia Biedermann also had an assist.
In goal, Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves combined for three saves.
For Vergennes, goalie Quincy Sabick stopped 10 Stowe shots.
Stowe gets at least one more home playoff game this Friday, when the team hosts the No. 6 Windsor Yellowjackets. Game time is 3 p.m.
Oct. 22
Montpelier 6, Stowe 3
The Raiders lost their final game of the regular season, but it did not affect the team’s seeding going into the Division III playoffs. The 10-4 Raiders nabbed the third seed, behind No. 1 Fair Haven (8-0) and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax (13-1).
Oct. 20
Stowe 2, Randolph 0
Following a nil-nil first half, Stowe’s Sarah Hailey and Iris Cloutier each scored in the second half to give the defending champs a shutout at home.
Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves tag-teamed goalie duties, combining for five saves.
Oct. 26
No. 2 Stowe versus No. 15 Bellows Falls
The second-ranked Raiders hosted a first-round playoff game against the Terriers from down south.
The game was played after press deadline, but the victor will play Saturday afternoon against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 7 BFA-Fairfax and No. 10 Hazen.
Oct. 19
Montpelier 2, Stowe 1 (OT)
The Solons illustrated why they are the top Division II team this year, keeping their unbeaten streak alive with a golden goal from Ronnie Riby-Williams three minutes into the overtime period.
Noah Samuelson netted Montpelier’s first goal, while Hugo Jercinovic scored for Stowe.
Despite the loss, Stowe ended the regular season with an 11-3 record and headed into the playoffs seeded second.
The Raiders played last-place Bellows Falls (0-14) in the opening round Wednesday after press deadline.
Stowe 6, Milton 0
The Raiders ended their regular season on an upswing with a home shutout of Milton.
The win put Stowe at 4-8-1 for the regular season, good enough for a fifth seed and a quarterfinal matchup against No. 4 Windsor.
The playoff game was played Wednesday, after press deadline.
News Editor
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
