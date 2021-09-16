Here’s how Stowe High School’s varsity teams fared in the past week.
Girls’ soccer
Sept. 14
Stowe 4, Northfield Williamstown 3
The defending champion Raiders improved to 3-0 on the early season.
Sept. 11
Stowe 2, Spaulding 1
After a scoreless first half, Stowe scored two in the second. The game follows a 9-0 drubbing of Craftsbury Academy in the season opener.
Scoring for Stowe against Spaulding were Iris Cloutier and Sarah Hailey, with Ella Murphy contributing an assist.
Goalie Parker Reeves stopped four shots for Stowe.
Golf
Sept. 13
Mountain View Country Club
The U-32 Raiders bested the defending state champion Stowe Raiders in the team standings by three strokes, 181-184.
U-32 also had the best overall golfer of the day in Riley Richards, who scored a 40.
Stowe’s top five were Chase Newhouse and Bo Graves, tied at 42, followed by Will Brochhausen (48), Carter Macdonald (52) and Duncan Forbes (52).
Sept. 8
Orleans Country Club
Stowe bested Lake Region by 16 strokes in the team competition, led by a 33-stroke effort by Chance Newhouse.
Rounding out Stowe’s top four were Bo Graves (46), JP Marhefka (50) and Will Brochhausen (53).
Boys’ soccer
Sept. 13
Stowe 5, Northfield/Williamstown 1
Stowe broke open a 2-1 first half with three goals in the second to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Adrian Bryan scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season to lead all scorers. Ben Nissenbaum had a goal and an assist and Henry Riley and Woody Reichelt each had a goal for Stowe.
Luke Farley had a quiet day in goal, turning away two shots and letting one through.
Sept. 11
Stowe 10, Lamoille 0
Two Stowe players notched hat tricks as Stowe walloped Lamoille on the road. Adrian Bryan and Ben Nissenbaum each scored three goals and Cole Sautter had a pair of his own and an assist.
Much of the rest of the roster registered stats, too, with Hugo Jercinovic, Leo Jercinovic and Noa Barrett each scoring a goal. Helping out with all that scoring were Henry Riley with two assists and Carson Matckie, Cody Lilly, TJ Guffey and Woody Reichelt each getting credit for an assist.
Goalie Brockton Roick registered two saves in the win.
Sept. 9
Burlington 3, Stowe 1
The Seahorses broke open a knotted game late in the second half with two goals to overcome Stowe.
Gonzalaiz Arakaza led Burlington with two goals while Joey Manley added the third.
Scoring for Stowe was Adrian Bryan. Luke Farley stopped eight shots for the Raiders.
Cross country
Sept. 11
Randolph Invitational
The Stowe boys finished 10th as a team in the large, 16-team race at Vermont Technical College., as BFA-St. Albans ran away with the team gold.
Sophomore Wyatt Sigler was Stowe’s top finisher, coming in 39th in the 215-person field, with a time of 19:00.02. Rounding out the Stowe boys’ team was Enzo Delena in 55th (19:48.25), Joshua Kelley in 77th (20:51.58), Ethan Choularton in 83rd (21:05.76), Samson Berlin in 103rd (21:35.04), Sean McEleney in 109th (21:54.00), Calvin James in 123rd (22:30.04), Kenan Griffith in 133rd (22:45.30), Zach Lewis in 146th (23:06.19) and Conor Dunne in 171st (25:14.03).
Stowe didn’t have enough girls to qualify for team points, but Lydia Matson was the top Raider finisher, placing 91st in 25:50.33. Behind her were teammates Rosalyn Trowbridge in 132nd (28:32.29) and Naomi Farley in 159th (32:01.37).
