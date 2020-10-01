Stowe High School’s fall athletic squads returned to action this week, a month later than usual for fall sports squads as part of the measured approach to reopening schools and allowing school activities during the pandemic.
The Stowe girls’ soccer team kicked off the fall season with a home tilt against Montpelier on Tuesday and field hockey was slated to host Lyndon on Wednesday, after the Stowe Reporter went to press. Boys soccer, which went undefeated last year and has won eight straight state championships, is scheduled to open its title defense and quest for a ninth straight crown with a home game against Montpelier today, Thursday.
Boys golf also gets underway Thursday with the state championship qualifying tournament in Woodstock. The state championship tournament for boys’ golf is slated for next Wednesday; the girls’ tournament is the day before.
Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for all Stowe teams, plus a recap of some of the action from earlier in the week.
Weekly roundup
Girls’ soccer
Montpelier 2, Stowe 0
Sept. 29
Montpelier, a heavyweight in Division 2 last year, outlasted host Stowe in the season opener for both squads.
Montpelier got a first-half goal from Grace Nostrant and a second-half score from Melanie Winters.
Montpelier keeper Bella Wawrzuyniak stopped six shots while Stowe goalie Anika Wagner made 16 saves.
Upcoming schedule
Thursday, Oct. 1
TBD, boys’ golf at Woodstock Country Club for state championship qualifier
4 p.m., boys’ soccer hosts Montpelier
Friday, Oct. 2
4 p.m., girls’ soccer at North Country
Saturday, Oct. 3
4 p.m., boys’ soccer at North Country
4 p.m., field hockey at St. Johnsbury
Tuesday, Oct. 6
TBD, girls golf at Champlain Country Club for Division 2 state championship tournament
4 p.m., field hockey hosts Milton
4 p.m., boys’ soccer at Randolph
Wednesday, Oct. 7
TBD, boys’ golf at Country Club of Barre for state Division-2 championship tournament
4 p.m., girls’ soccer at Randolph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.