Cross Country
Runner up for boys, Lackey third at state championships
Oct. 31
Stowe’s John Lackey ran to a third-place finish to lead the Raiders boys’ harriers to a second-place team finish at the Division-3 state championship meet in Thetford.
Lackey ran a 18:30.7 to finish on the podium. Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy won the D-3 boys’ race in 17:16.5 and teammate Charlie Krebs beat Lackey for second with a time of 18:13.7.
Craftsbury placed four runners in the top 10 and five in the top 12 to win the boys’ team event with a score of 25. Stowe was second with 52 points and Thetford third with 123 points.
Along with Lackey’s finish Stowe had one other runner in the top 10, Jack Lund in 10th, and four other Raiders finished in the top 20.
Only one girl ran for Stowe in the D-3 championship races; Rosalyn Trowbridge finished 39th in 27:30.3. Thetford won the girls title with 38 points, edging out Bellows Falls by two points for the crown.
Here’s a rundown of the top five in the 5,000-meter boys’ state championship race, plus how all the Stowe boys fared. Racers are listed by place, name, school and time.
Results
1. Cormac Leahy, Craftsbury, 17:16.5
2. Charlie Krebs, Craftsbury, 18:13.7
3. John Lackey, Stowe, 18:30.7
4. Joel Roberts, Mid-Vermont Christian, 18:57
5. John Viens, Richford, 19:04.3
10. Jack Lund, Stowe, 19:25.8
14. Case Bradbury, Stowe, 19:53.2
17. Wyatt Sigler, Stowe, 20:16.9
18. Ethan Choularton, Stowe, 20:20.8
20. Sean McEleney, Stowe, 20:28.8
35. Joshua Kelley, Stowe, 21:14.3
Girls’ soccer
No. 10 Stowe 2, No. 2 Thetford 1
Oct. 30
Tenth-ranked Stowe went on the road and scored its second upset of the playoffs as the Raiders knocked off No. 2 Thetford, the three-time defending Division-3 state champ, in the D-3 quarterfinals.
“It was quite the game, the girls played really, really well,” Stowe coach Tyler Post said.
Stowe emerged with the win, but Thetford got on the board first. Madison Powers scored on a free kick for the home team midway through the first to take a 1-0 lead.
“It was a great shot, she bent it around the outside of our wall. Very well done,” Post said.
Stowe answered just before the break, when Ella Murphy got just enough of a corner kick served into the box to knock it into the net and tie things up 1-1.
“I’m not sure where it hit her, but she got something on it and knocked it in,” Post said. “We’ve been talking for the last week or so, about how it doesn’t matter if it’s a pretty goal or an ugly goal, it just matters that it’s a goal. It doesn’t matter how it goes in the net.”
Post said that Murphy’s goal gave Stowe all the confidence it needed heading into the second half. That and a few tweaks to the Raiders’ lineup, helped them carry play after recess. That paid off late in the second half, when Izzy Mitchell scored her second game-winning goal in as many contests. Mitchell’s score came on another corner kick for the Raiders.
“The goalie punched it out,” Post said, but the ball bounced to Mitchell, who shot far post to beat the Thetford keeper.
Thetford went into overdrive after that, pushing for the game-tying goal, but the Raiders defense held up.
“We kind of had to hold on,” Post said. Thetford looked to have a good chance to equalize as time was winding down, but a partial breakaway was foiled by freshman defender Charlotte Stevens and Stowe goalie Anika Wagner.
“Charlotte pressured her enough to get her to take a long touch, and Anika came sliding out to grab the ball,” Post said.
Wagner finished with six saves.
Stowe, which lost 2-0 to Thetford in the regular season, improved to 4-6 with the win. Thetford, which had reached four straight state title games and won the last three, ended the year at 8-2.
The Raiders were scheduled to play at No. 3 Windsor in the D-3 semifinals on Wednesday, after press time. A third-straight upset would book Stowe a return to the Division 3 title game, scheduled for Saturday in Hartford.
No. 10 Stowe 1, No. 7 Northfield-Williamstown 0
Oct. 28
Izzy Mitchell scored the game-winning goal early in overtime as No. 10 Stowe notched the upset road win over No. 7 Northfield-Williamstown in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs.
The game followed a script similar to many Stowe games so far this year, as the Raiders held their opposition’s offense in check while looking for an opportune moment to score themselves.
“We played a little bit more solidly defensively than in prior games,” Post said.
The two squads battled through 80 scoreless minutes of regulation. After a fairly even first half Stowe began to assert control.
“Over the last 15 minutes or so of the second half, we had a number of pretty good chances,” Post said, but the Raiders weren’t able to punch one in.
That changed two minutes into OT, when Mitchell slipped down the right wing and sent a cross into the box. The shot was on net, and as Northfield-Williamstown’s Ciera Sweet jumped up to catch it the ball glanced off her hands and into the back of the net for the game-winning goal.
Stowe goalie Anika Wagner stopped four shots, including some direct kicks taken by Northfield-Williamstown during regulation.
