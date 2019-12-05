Six members of the 2019 Stowe High School varsity field hockey team have been named to Capital League all-star squads.
Senior defender Rachel Cunningham and senior goalie Andrea Jackman were named to the Capital League First Team.
Another senior, midfielder Mackie Eagan, and junior forward Natalie Doehla made the Capital League Second Team.
A pair of juniors, forward Abbie Rice and midfielder Skyler Graves, were named to the Capital League Honorable Mention team.
The six Raiders all-stars helped lead Stowe to a final record of 13-4; the No. 2 Raiders fell to No. 1 Windsor in the Division 3 championship game last month.
The Capital League all-star teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in the league.
Cunningham and Jackman were the linchpins of a strong Stowe defense that gave up only 11 goals in 14 regular-season games. Jackman was between the pipes for six regular-season shutouts and six other contests where the Raiders gave up just one goal.
Stowe’s dominant defense also held its opponents scoreless in its first two playoff games before falling to Windsor in the title game.
Eagan gave the Raiders a steady hand while patrolling the midfield this season, and Doehla was one of the team’s leading scorers. Rice was also a regular contributor on offense, and Graves chipped in a few scores while teaming up with Eagan in the midfield.