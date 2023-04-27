Juliette Wilkens was crowned Level 8 Regional Beam Champion last weekend at the Region 6 gymnastics championship in Springfield, Mass.
Wilkens was chosen, along with six other athletes, to represent Vermont at the championship, where they competed against top Level 8 gymnasts from New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine and New Hampshire.
