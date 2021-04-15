Juliette Wilkens, 13, of Stowe, was crowned Level 7 State Champion at last weekend’s state gymnastics meet in Essex.
Her score of 36.90 won her gold in the all-around, and she also earned first place finishes on bars, beam and floor, and a third place on vault.
Wilkens and a number of her teammates qualified to represent Vermont at next month’s Junior Olympic Regional competition in Springfield, Mass., where they will compete against teams from all of the New England states and New York.
Wilkens trains at Regal Gymnastics Academy in Essex.
