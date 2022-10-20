Natalie Doehla, a 2021 Stowe High School graduate and field hockey standout, was named the field hockey Player of the Week last week by U Sports, Canada’s national governing body for collegiate athletics.
Doehla, a first-year computer science student at McGill University in Montreal, scored twice on the road against Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.
