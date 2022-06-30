Stowe Country Club has redesigned two greens on its historic course.
Originally opened in 1950, the club was expanded to 18 holes in 1962 by renowned architect William Mitchell.
When Kevin Komer took over as the director of agronomy in 2012, extensive improvements began. Course officials hired Beau Welling Design to consult on a long-term improvement project and initial work began more than five years ago on drainage, tree management and new tee boxes on multiple holes.
Last summer the course redesigned the greens on the seventh and eighth holes.
“The speed of putting surfaces is much faster than when the course was originally built and both No. 7 and No. 8 were the most pitched on the property, which limited hole locations,” director of golf Michael Harger said.
Work began late last summer when golfers had to play temporary greens until the work and the grow-in process was complete. The new greens officially opened Memorial Day weekend.
The seventh hole has always been the No. 1 handicap hole featuring a long uphill approach to the green, which is now separated into a lower and upper shelf. There is a bent grass chipping area, and a new deep bunker creates a priority on hitting the putting surface.
The eighth hole par 3 now features an inverted L-shaped green with strong right to back-left bias with a low right bent grass chipping area in the fairway to increase the variety of recovery shots. The green is guarded by two bunkers on the left.
Previous tree work between holes one and eight opened some amazing views of the Green Mountains, which creates the illusion of the green floating against the sky.
