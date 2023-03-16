For the first time since 2020, the eleventh-ranked Norwich University women’s ice hockey team can call themselves New England Hockey Conference champions after a 2-0 shutout of Elmira March 5, recapturing the Tony Mariano Cup.
When it mattered the most, the last line of defense would not break as the Soaring Eagles peppered sophomore Leocadia Clark of Stowe, who stopped all 38 shots she faced, 30 of which were in the final two periods.
Clark only allowed one goal the entire postseason which earned her the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Also earning All-Tournament Team honors was Emma O’Neill of Hamburg, N.Y. and Melianne Reynolds of Sherbrooke, Quebec, who scored the game-winning goal early in the second frame. “Unbelievable shoutout from Leo,” said head coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty. “It was an unbelievable team win and I can’t think of a better way to spend spring break than to get ready for NCAAs.”
