Girls tennis
May 13: Stowe 7, St. Johnsbury 0
Singles, Stowe girls listed first
#1 Skyler Graves def Miwa Ozawa (7-5), (6-3)
#2 Natalie Doehla def Mary Fowler (6-4), (6-3)
#3 Charlotte Stevens def Zhi Howes (6-0), (6-0)
#4 Gabby Doehla def McKenns Brochu (6-0), (6-1)
#5 Olivia Carey def Sofia Limoges (6-1), (6-1)
Doubles
#1 Abbie Rice/Annabel Stevens def Ellie Coyle/Kay Connors (6-0), (6-1)
#2 Lucy Andrus/Kate Tilgner def Julia Chadderdon/Dolma Sherpa (6-1), (6-0)
Stowe record 4-0.
•••
May 15: Stowe 4, Burlington 3
Singles
#1 Ruby Wool (BHS) def Skyler Graves (Stw) (3-6), (6-3), (10-8)
#2 Georgia Wool (BHS) def Natalie Doelha (Stw) (4-6), (6-3), (10-8)
#3 Charlotte Stevens (Stw) def Lulu Barr-Brandt (BHS) (6-0), (6-2)
#4 Gabby Doelha (Stw) def Ella Lipkin (BHS) (6-0), (6-1)
#5 Kate Tilgner (Stw) def Mariam Yamgambi (BHS) (6-0), (6-0)
Doubles
#1 Abbie Rice/Annabel Stevens (Stw) def Gaby Schulman/Libby Westbrook (BHS) (6-2), (6-3)
#2 Dahlia Rubin/Lea Wells (BHS) def Lucy Andrus/Olivia Carey (Stw) (6-3), (4-6), (10-8)
Stowe record is 5-0.
•••
May 18: Stowe 7, Essex 0
Singles, Stowe girls listed first
#1 Skyler Graves def Scarlett Wagner (6-1), (6-1)
#2 Natalie Doehla def Tilly Krishna (6-3), (6-0)
#3 Charlotte Stevens def Fiona Legg (6-0), (6-1)
#4 Gabby Doehla def Elizabeth Garrity (6-0), (6-1)
#5 Annabel Stevens def Ann Ganguly (6-1), (6-2)
Doubles
#1 Abbie Rice/Kate Tilgner def Sourna Mitra/Maddie Nonni (6-0), (6-0)
#2 Olivia Carey/Alaena Hunt def Ali Stevens/Sarah Lahmadi (6-4), (6-3)
Stowe record is 6-0.
