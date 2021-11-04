UPDATE: The Stowe girls’ soccer team won their semifinal game versus Paine Mountain on Wednesday and will play Saturday in the state championship to defend their title against Leland & Gray. The game is at Hartford High School at 10 a.m.
Girls’ soccer
Defending champion and No. 1 seed Stowe has zero losses in 2021 and the Raiders’ have allowed just as many goals through the first two rounds of the postseason.
In the opening game Oct. 27 against visiting last-place Bellows Falls, Olivia Gianni scored twice and four of her teammates netted goals as the Raiders cruised to a 6-0 win. Stowe led 2-0 at halftime and only hit the gas pedal harder in the second.
In a sport where there are only 11 people on the pitch, and one of them is the goalie, Stowe had nine different girls contribute either a goal or an assist.
In the quarterfinals at home against ninth-seeded Randolph, Stowe again relied on a team approach in a 4-0 win. Sarah Hailey scored two goals and Lucia Lovell and Izzy Lovell kept it a family affair with one apiece.
Stowe had one last home game Wednesday, a semifinal match against Paine Mountain, the No. 4 seed. If Stowe won, the team will look to defend its title in the state championships at Hartford High School Saturday. Coming from the other side of the bracket will be the winner of the other semifinal between No. 2 Leland & Gray and No. 3 BFA-Fairfax.
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 27
No. 13 Rice 3, No. 4 Stowe 1
Rice’s first playoff win in five years came after entering the postseason with five wins. The religious school may have had a little extra help from some higher power, as a downpour on the originally scheduled day forced the game to a neutral field at South Burlington, which might as well have been homefield advantage for the Green Knights, who only had to travel a few miles to play the higher seed.
The scorebook is a little wonky, too, with only two Rice players scoring a goal and one player, Victor John, creating all three points without scoring anything himself.
John had an assist to Cade Bretton for the insurance goal late in regulation, he drew a penalty that allowed Mike Pelletier to boot in a one-on-one gimme and he forced Stowe to commit an own goal.
Rice’s fortunes would end there, as the Green Knights advanced to lose Middlebury 3-2 in Saturday quarterfinal.
Scoring for Stowe was season point leader Adrian Bryan, on an assisted from TJ Guffey.
Stowe ends the season at 9-5-2.
