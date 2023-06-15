Stowe came away with one tennis state championship last week and narrowly missed winning another.
The Stowe girls won their third straight Division I title after a late-match clincher, becoming the first local team to collect trophy No. 3 — the boys’ baseball team did it one day later.
Meanwhile, the Stowe boys’ comeback came up short after Mother Nature played spoiler.
Here’s how the Raiders fared on the court this past week.
Lady Raiders pull off three-peat
After watching Champlain Valley pull off a big comeback and upset of top-seed Burlington in the semifinals, the Stowe girls’ tennis team knew they could not take anything for granted if they wanted to capture their third straight Division I state title.
When Kate Tilgner took the court in No. 4 singles with a 3-1 lead and a chance to clinch the win, she did not hesitate.
Tilgner beat Champlain Valley’s Sage Peterson, 6-1, 6-1, giving the Raiders the fourth win they needed to capture the state championship.
“Nothing is over till it's over. That is what I talked to Kate about on the court — keep your focus, it’s point by point and earn a win from hard play and fair play,” Stowe coach Amy Picotti said. “Anything could have happened, but they did it again. The girls pulled it off again.”
Gabby Doehla and Charlotte Stevens got the first wins for Stowe. Doehla beating Tabitha Bastress 6-2-, 6-1 in No. 3 singles and then Stevens won 6-4, 6-2 in No. 2 singles to get the Raiders on the board.
Julia Biedermann then won a tight 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) match in No. 1 singles to give the Stowe a 3-1 lead as Tilgner took the court.
“Our goal was to make it three in a row, but it was a lot of steps to get there, point by point, game by game, match by match,” Picotti said. “It was a long, focused effort to get there.”
Champlain Valley won both doubles matches and then No. 5 singles after Stowe had already clinched the title.
“It was just absolutely beautiful tennis all around by both teams and a really well-deserved win for the girls,” Picotti said. “But they had to earn it, they definitely had to earn it.”
It was the 15th state title for the Raiders, who finished the season with a 13-2 record.
Box score:
• Singles: Julia Biedermann, S def. Anna Dauerman, CV 7-5, 7-6 (7-4); Charlotte Stevens, S def. Cassie Bastress, CV 6-4, 6-2; Gabby Doehla, S def. Tabitha Batress, CV 6-2, 6-1; Kate Tilgner, S def. Sage Peterson, CV 6-1, 6-1; Erin Fina, CV def. Lula Paumgarten, S 6-0, 6-1.
• Doubles: Addie Maurer/Ariel Toohey, CV def. Morgan McKenna/Parker Reeves, S 6-3, 6-1; Eliza Willoughby/Victoria Chyra, CV def. Lucy Andrus/Harper Freund, S 6-3, 7-5.
Burlington wins after rain delay
Burlington and Stowe each entered the Division I boys’ tennis final with only one loss during the season, and it was to each other. The two teams split their regular season matchups, with the Raiders beating the Seahorses 4-3 on May 4 and returning the favor May 22, also winning 4-3.
Friday’s score was — wait for it — 4-3.
For a while, Friday’s score was knotted at 3-3, after Burlington grabbed the first three matches and Stowe won the next three. Lighting the spark was senior TJ Guffey, who fought back from a set down to Augie Rinehart to win in three, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
Guffey said he’s familiar with Rinehart’s game, but he needed that first set to try and figure out what the Burlington foe was bringing Friday.
“It takes me time to kind of figure out how someone plays,” he said. “I find people’s weaknesses and try to abuse them as much as possible”
The final contest, then, was the quintessential rubber match, so elastic, so filled with kinetic energy, so bouncy that the final face-off bounced out of the Stowe High School courts.
Play in the final singles match between Stowe’s Jesse Brown and Burlington’s Nevin Morton was put on hold when rain started falling on Barrows Road. Everyone then had to be uprooted and driven three miles up the road to the Topnotch Tennis Center, where the final match could be played inside.
It was there that Morton bested Brown 7-6, 6-4, clinching the victory for the Seahorses.
Stowe finished the season 14-2.
Box score:
• Singles: Hugo Crainich, B def. Bo Graves, S 6-1, 6-2; Will Downey, B def. Ben Nissenbaum, S 6-2, 6-2; TJ Guffey, S def. Augie Rinehart, B 3-6, 6-3, 10-7; Parker Guffey, S def. Khiem Nguyen, B 6-1, 3-6, 10-5; Nevin Morton, B def. Jesse Brown, S 7-6, 6-4.
• Doubles: JP Marhefka/Woody Reichelt, S def. Oscar Crainich/Isaac Dunkiel, B 6-3, 6-4; Owen Dinklage/Quinn Moore, B def. Leo Jercinovic/Max Biedermann, S 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.
