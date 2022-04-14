A pair of Stowe girls’ basketball players received post-season honors for being good sports and being good at the sport.
Senior Sierra Crist received the Pete Hartt Award, named in memory of the former editor of the Stowe Reporter and a longtime sportswriter in Central Vermont. The award is given to a player who demonstrates a strong work ethic, compassion and devotion to her team, and respect to coaches, teammates, officials and opponents.
“Add to that impressive list an absolute pleasure to coach, always positive, and a big, big heart, and you have Sierra,” coach Marcy Falcone said. “She is an amazing student athlete, and we were lucky to have had her in our program for four years."
Teammate Parker Reeves was named to the All-Mountain League 2nd Team All Stars and the Vermont Principals Association’s Dream Dozen, recognizing 12 outstanding underclassmen.
“What I love about these well-deserved awards is that Parker was recognized by other coaches in the state for her exceptional talents,” Falcone said. “It goes without saying that her coaches feel the same and are proud of her achievements.”
The Stowe girls’ team finished the season 1-19, but Falcone always accentuated the positives after each game, praising the players’ work ethic and growing confidence and composure. The single win was one more than the team had the year before, during a pandemic-shortened season where Falcone found out Stowe was pulling all its teams out of the post-season as she and the team were on the bus on their way to a first-round playoff game.
She said basketball helped the girls connect with other humans and gave them purpose during the pandemic.
