The Stowe Reporter talked with Marcy Falcone, head coach of the Stowe High varsity girls basketball team, about what to expect as the Raiders head into the heart of their schedule.
Q: Record and postseason results last year?
Last season we won four games and lost in the first round of the tournament to BFA Fairfax.
Q: How was turnout this year?
We have 16 players, enough for a varsity and junior varsity.
We have five seniors, three juniors and one sophomore on varsity. However, we have some strong JV players, and so as the season progresses I envision a few of them swinging up for varsity and getting some good playing time and really contributing.
Q: How did you start the season?
We started 3-2, definitely a strong start to the season. It was great to see the girls pull out some close games early, showing that they are maturing as a team. More importantly, we saw a lot of different defenses, and played against very different teams. This gave us a good idea of what we need to work on as we head into the heart of the season.
Q: Key veterans?
Returning seniors include captains Abby Lehmann and Rachel Cunningham, who are key scorers, playmakers and great leaders for us. Seniors Mackie Eagan and Haley Spencer are the heart of our defense and have great court sense. Returning junior Jordyn Jackson has great instincts and is extremely versatile.
Q: Newcomers you expect to contribute?
Newcomers to the varsity roster include Annabelle Gascoyne, Challie Vicary and Bria Lehmann, who will all get valuable playing time and make key contributions this season. Mica Samiling is a senior who is brand new to the sport, and we love having her as part of our team.
Q: Strengths of the team?
Although I am new to the job, these girls have been playing together for a long time. Their strength is in their cohesiveness and understanding how they each contribute to our team, and pushing each other to do more. They are getting more comfortable knowing their roles and trusting each other.
Q: Areas where you expect improvement?
My goal over the season is to get everyone involved in our offense and improve individual skills that translate on the court.
We are also working on pushing the ball up the court more. That’s definitely a work in progress and a season-long goal. We have a defensive philosophy that we all believe in and build upon as the season progresses. From there it’s just a matter of working on the basics, things like boxing out and helping and rotating on defense.
While we will adapt some of our tactics depending on our opponents, we will stay true to our strengths and our offensive and defensive principles
Q: Key games on the schedule?
We see every game as winnable and an opportunity to evaluate and improve upon, so we will approach the season one game at a time.
As far as rivals, I haven’t been at this long enough to consider any one team our rival although, as in most sports, there is always a lot of good energy around the Peoples Academy games.
Q: Expectations for the year?
My expectations are that the girls will play their hardest every time they step on the court. So far, they have done that. The basketball season is long and our goals are to play our game, improve as a team and definitely to win more games than we did last year, which they are completely capable of and on track to do.