Natalie Doehla scored the only goal of the game as No. 2 Stowe outlasted No. 3 Lyndon, 1-0, to get the win in the Division 3 semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and book a spot in the D-3 title game.
Stowe is now headed to its fourth-straight state championship game. The Raiders have finished as runners-up the last three seasons, but will look to change that when they play for the crown this Saturday, Oct. 31.
As of Wednesday, the Raiders’ opponent was still unknown — No. 1 Windsor, the defending D-3 state champ who beat Stowe in the finals last year, was scheduled to host No. 4 Missisquoi in the other D-3 semifinal on Wednesday afternoon, after the Stowe Reporter went to press.
The time and location of the championship game on Saturday had not yet been announced, either.
During Tuesday’s game, Doehla scored an unassisted goal in the second quarter to provide all the offense Stowe needed in the victory.
“It was a really great shot,” Stowe coach Justina Wentworth-Reichelt said.
Stowe goalie Vita Luckette made one save, also in the second quarter, to preserve the shutout win for Stowe.
Lyndon goalie Emma Newland, who Wentworth-Reichelt said “had an amazing game,” made 13 saves.
Returning to the state championship game “has been a goal of this team since the start of the season,” Wentworth-Reichelt said. She is in her first season as head coach.
“We have everything to gain by going to States and playing our best game and having fun,” she said. “This team loves field hockey.”
The trip to the state championship game this weekend continues an impressive streak for Stowe High School. The Raiders have made the D-3 state championship game in seven of the last eight seasons dating back to 2013, only missing out on a spot in the title game in 2016. This iteration of the squad will look to reverse recent history on Saturday though, as Stowe last won the D-3 title in 2013 and has since lost it’s last five trips to the final game of the season. The game Saturday will mark the 33rd time a Stowe High field hockey team has played for the title; the program has a record of 16-14-2 in those games.
