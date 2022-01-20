The Stowe Derby is back.
One of the oldest and most unique ski races in North America, the 77th annual Stowe Derby will be held Sunday, Feb. 13.
In the oft-told tale, the Derby began in 1945 as a personal challenge between two skiers, Sepp Ruschp, an Austrian hired to head the new ski school at Stowe, and Erling Strom, a world-famous mountaineer from Norway. The challenge was to race from the top of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak, to the historic village of Stowe — the ultimate test of a skier’s all-around ability.
That first year, Ruschp won.
This year’s event, hosted by the Mount Mansfield Academy, will follow tradition with a start at the top of Mansfield’s Toll Road and finish in the village, 20 kilometers away. The race attracts over 400 competitors, ranging from national cross country ski team members, NCAA champions and local legends, to recreational skiers and families looking for a thrill.
While the race can be very competitive, it is also a fun ski for participants of all levels, and now includes fat bikes as well.
The Derby long course races down the Toll Road, travels through the Stowe Mountain Resort’s cross-country trails, and then cruises the Stowe Recreation path all the way to town and the famous finish in the village of Stowe. The course has a total vertical drop of almost 2,800 feet.
Elite racers will complete the course in about 45 minutes while recreational skiers may take a couple of hours before sliding their skis across the finish line.
For fat bike racers, riders start at the bottom of the Toll Road. The two races offered are the Fat Derby or the Fat Derby Meister, a combination of the freestyle race and the Fat Derby.
Bib pickup will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at Town & Country Resort, 876 Mountain Road. Late bib pickup will be at 7:30 a.m. on race day at the resort.
Awards and post-race party information is forthcoming.
To purchase tickets or for race cancellation information, go to mmsca.org. Registration is also open at skireg.com/stowederby.
