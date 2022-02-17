Feb. 13, 2022
Short course
Place. Last Name, First Name / Age group / Time
1. Sterner, Henry 12-18M 23:32
2. Torizzo, Dylan 12-18M 24:36
3. Sterner, Charlie <12M 25:24
4. Marsan, Caylee 12-18F 25:25
5. Terrone, Aemilia <12F 25:39
5. Dunn, Effie 12-18F 25:39
7. Coggins, Declan 12-18M 26:20
8. Carlson, Tanner 12-18M 26:36
9. Symons, Finn <12M 27:29
10. Graves, Gigi <12F 28:50
11. Zimmerman, Charlie 12-18M 28:51
12. Hlivkova, Valerie <12F 33:05
13. Turek, Martha Women 34:20
14. Vanovac, Hugo <12M 36:52
15. Flaherty, Brewer <12M 37:56
16. Symons, Toby <12M 38:38
17. Symons, Rory Women 38:43
18. Hermsdorf, Vivienne <12F 39:39
19. Atwood, Jacob <12M 43:53
20. Atwood, Jon Men 43:55
21. Coggins, Torin <12M 44:37
22. Heraty, Paddy <12M 45:10
23. Pucklis, Leon Men 45:36
24. Busch, R. Samantha Women 46:00
25. Brown, Allison Women 48:37
26. Rawson, Roran <12M 50:52
27. Breau, Alisa Women 51:11
28. Sargent, Ruby <12F 52:02
29. McGuire, Kendra Women 52:15
30. MacLellan, Lachlan <12M 52:20
31. Carlson, Harper <12F 52:50
32. Harris, Margot <12F 54:46
33. Kennedy, Giuseppe <12M 56:25
34. Minter, Bill Men 56:26
35. Adams, Elisa Women 59:18
36. Rogers, Nora <12F 1:03:09
36. Rawson, Annie <12F 1:03:09
38. Rogers, Tom Men 1:03:10
39. Mazur, Nick <12M 1:04:33
40. Robin, Elle <12F 1:05:12
41. Parke, Johanna <12F 1:05:18
41. Eliason, Bennett <12M 1:05:18
43. Greene, Kacey Women 1:05:23
44. Gleason, Benjamin <12M 1:06:18
45. Kastrapeli, Mila <12F 1:06:51
46. Robinson, Dick Men 1:13:09
47. Carlson, Elliott <12M 1:15:18
48. Carlson, Ethan Men 1:15:19
Long course
Classic women
1. McClelland, Jane 21+F 09:57.5
2. Anderson, Robyn 31+F 09:58.9
3. Stewart, Mary 31+F 11:10.0
4. Abrell, Stephanie 41+F 11:13.0
5. Smith, Harriet 31+F 12:09.8
6. Foster, Jane 21+F 12:22.4
7. Anderson, Metzi 31+F 13:08.2
8. Leslie, Kim 41+F 13:28.2
9. Merz, Karen 41+F 13:45.6
10. Knapik, Kendra 31+F 14:29.5
11. Laundon, Rachel 41+F 15:15.6
12. Carlson, Kristy 41+F 15:18.3
13. Coggins, Robin 41+F 15:24.5
14. Chenoweth, Virginia 65+F 15:53.2
15. Cleary, Anna 31+F 16:12.6
16. Ripley, Jessica 31+F 16:16.3
17. Hall, Sue 51+F 16:49.9
18. Heth, Sara 41+F 16:58.9
19. Maglione, Gabriella 41+F 18:00.8
20. Liljedahl, Megan 31+F 20:25.2
21. Novotny, Emily 31+F 20:52.6
22. Baron, Mariah 31+F 22:07.1
23. McCurdy, Kathryn 41+F 24:02.3
24. Szermer, Suzanne 65+F 25:29.2
25. Justice, Jessica 41+F 26:33.2
26. Broughton, Meg 41+F 34:39.0
Long course
Meisters
1. Goodwin, Robert 31+M 14:52.8
2. McClelland, Jane 18+F 18:48.2
3. Merkwan, Adam 18+M 21:03.6
4. Constant, Max 31+M 21:54.4
5. Ketterling, Brad 51+M 24:43.7
Long course
Freestyle women
1. Graves, Sara 31+F 07:49.0
2. Potter, Jamie 18+F 08:04.0
3. Schaffer, Gabbie 14+F 08:18.2
4. McClelland, Jane 18+F 08:50.7
5. Robbins, Liesel 18+F 08:55.1
6. Caldwell, Amy 41+F 09:16.5
7. Clark, Britta 18+F 09:16.8
8. Bradford, Beth 51+F 09:35.5
9. Waldo, Becca 31+F 09:36.9
10. Gunderson, Sarah 18+F 10:04.6
11. Needham, Evelyn 18+F 10:13.5
12. Hammel, Emily 18+F 10:16.7
13. Prevot, Margie 51+F 10:20.0
14. Vigneau, Jane 18+F 10:53.9
15. Frisbie, Danika 18+F 10:54.6
16. Wendling, Wenzdae 18+F 11:11.6
17. Volansky, Melissa 51+F 11:18.3
18. Nourjian, Carrie 65+F 11:18.4
19. Reuter, Christin 31+F 11:18.6
20. Underwood, Heidi 51+F 11:43.2
21. Higgins, Margaret 41+F 11:53.4
22. Sterling, Catherine 41+F 12:18.3
23. Jokela, Anja 31+F 12:22.0
24. Pipas, Victoria 18+F 12:32.9
25. Piscadlo, Kimberly 31+F 12:34.1
26. Heffner, Andrea 51+F 12:39.8
27. Lavoie, Heather 51+F 13:04.7
28. Hines, Annie 18+F 13:08.1
29. Giacomelli, Hillary 31+F 13:09.0
30. Nelson, Miriam 51+F 13:35.5
31. Lellman, Charlotte 18+F 13:40.7
32. Collins, Christine 51+F 13:51.5
33. Ginsberg, Samantha 31+F 14:25.0
34. Gottlieb, Orli 31+F 16:48.9
35. Dickens, Isabelle 41+F 17:03.1
36. van der Stricht, Casey 31+F 17:31.6
37. Kingsbury, Skyler 14+F 22:20.9
Long course
Classic men
1. Goodwin, Robert 31+M 07:50.0
2. Egger, Rod 51+M 08:16.0
3. Reichelt, Evan 14+M 09:14.1
4. Puddicombe, Samuel 21+M 09:26.3
5. Dines, Noah 21+M 09:39.1
6. Redder, Christopher 31+M 09:48.5
7. Laundon, Sage 41+M 09:58.3
8. Matckie, Carson 14+M 10:13.6
9. Glennon, Graham 21+M 10:15.8
10. Ronci, Joe 31+M 10:38.7
11. Chatot Jr. Jules 31+M 11:02.2
12. Wheeler, Duane 31+M 11:11.5
13. Green, Walton 41+M 11:26.9
14. Sarafzadeh, Dariush 14+M 11:28.1
15. Merkwan, Adam 21+M 11:29.1
16. Arnot, Bob 65+M 11:30.5
17. Garcia, Ian 31+M 11:44.9
18. Constant, Max 31+M 12:08.4
19. Kressner, Kevin 41+M 12:18.6
20. Klupa, Mike 41+M 12:22.6
21. Goodson, Gregg 51+M 12:24.6
22. Morando, Christopher 41+M 12:33.3
23. Starr, Ryan 31+M 12:34.5
24. Chatot, Jules 65+M 12:45.9
25. Choularton, Ethan 14+M 12:46.2
26. Durand, David 31+M 13:02.9
27. McDougall, Duncan 51+M 13:04.7
28. LaCoste, David 65+M 13:29.1
29. Smith, George 65+M 13:35.4
30. Miller, Barry 51+M 13:44.0
31. Ketterling, Brad 51+M 14:00.3
32. Scatchard, Ross 31+M 14:01.5
33. Chudzik, John 51+M 14:04.0
34. Ferraro, John 51+M 14:25.3
35. Krakower, Reid 51+M 14:31.8
36. Copeland, William 41+M 15:00.6
37. Tingle, Jeffrey 65+M 15:08.2
38. Rose, David 21+M 15:23.9
39. Verson, Acer 14+M 15:26.0
40. Dahlen, Kjell 65+M 16:11.2
41. Perez, Nicholas 41+M 16:23.1
42. Agel, Bill 51+M 17:30.2
43. Hagstrom, Jeffrey 41+M 17:33.4
44. Bonneau, Pierre 65+M 17:40.3
45. Fay, Joel 65+M 18:00.4
46. Gerencser, Steve 41+M 18:05.5
47. Thorndike, Alan 65+M 18:17.6
48. Barrett, Timothy 31+M 18:33.7
49. Anderson, Kristofer 41+M 19:02.7
50. Maclean, Charles 65+M 19:26.7
51. Kaplan, Andy 51+M 19:27.9
52. James, Richard 51+M 22:20.5
53. Gibson, Dar 41+M 23:24.5
54. Bush, Harding 51+M 24:41.3
55. Smith Sr. Shapleigh 65+M 24:49.5
56. Spasyk, Michael 65+M 29:12.6
57. Verson, Matt 41+M 31:39.1
58. Terway, Timothy 31+M 32:46.4
59. Kehs, Jacob 31+M 33:56.7
60. Burgess, James 31+M 34:01.0
61. Palermo, Anthony 21+M 34:04.6
62. Barton, Will 31+M 36:43.1
Long course
Freestyle men
1. Maitland, Charlie 18+M 06:47.0
2. Greenberg, Tabor 14+M 06:53.0
3. Knight, Chip 41+M 06:59.1
4. Goodwin, Robert 31+M 07:02.8
5. Hollenbach, Jake 41+M 07:07.9
6. Caldwell, Gunnar 18+M 07:08.0
7. Burnham, Jimmy 31+M 07:10.1
8. Pogue, Colin 18+M 07:14.0
9. Hoose, Kevin 18+M 07:22.2
10. St. Pierre, Isaiah 18+M 07:29.5
11. Reuter, Colin 31+M 07:40.0
12. Smith, Eli 18+M 07:44.1
13. Page, Dennis 18+M 07:53.3
14. James, Calvin 14+M 08:13.0
15. Waskuch, Zander 14+M 08:19.0
16. Ruschp, Andrew 41+M 08:19.5
17. Lavoie, Brian 41+M 08:20.0
18. Ferrara, John 51+M 08:26.4
19. Vigneau, Grady 31+M 08:37.8
20. Elbaum, Jeff 18+M 08:44.7
21. Allen, Noah 18+M 08:51.3
22. Blair, Ian 51+M 08:55.8
23. Underwood, Robert 51+M 08:57.9
24. O’Brien, Brodie 31+M 08:58.4
25. Wormser, Matt 51+M 09:06.0
26. Berggren, Bryce 41+M 09:19.4
27. Tuckerman, Cooper 18+M 09:21.9
28. Earle, Kinloch 65+M 09:33.0
29. Merkwan, Adam 18+M 09:34.5
30. Prevot, Roger 51+M 09:36.2
31. Staples, Anthony 31+M 09:39.7
32. Magoon, Christopher 18+M 09:41.3
33. Klimionak, Siarhei 51+M 09:43.3
34. Constant, Max 31+M 09:46.0
35. Reilly, Benjamin 31+M 09:51.4
36. Bradshaw, Peter 41+M 09:57.4
37. Heim, David 18+M 10:09.6
38. Mcdonald, Colin 31+M 10:10.4
39. Boyer, Keely 31+M 10:11.0
40. Torizzo, Andres 41+M 10:16.8
41. Russell, Garrett 31+M 10:17.7
42. LeBlanc, Andrew 18+M 10:20.3
43. Huizenga, Noah 18+M 10:21.2
44. Symons, Ian 41+M 10:21.8
45. Arnot, Paul 65+M 10:22.2
46. Krockmalnic, Dan 41+M 10:24.9
47. Ketterling, Brad 51+M 10:43.4
48. Erdman, James 18+M 10:49.2
49. Watson, James 31+M 10:50.0
50. Barnett, Davis 51+M 11:00.8
51. Lewis, Nathanael 31+M 11:09.3
52. Bingel, John 18+M 11:11.9
53. Hisz, Brian 41+M 11:30.1
54. Farwell, Cameron 18+M 11:53.2
55. Ginsberg, Caleb 31+M 12:01.3
56. Hahn, William 31+M 12:07.0
57. Suchy, Mykolaj 18+M 12:18.0
58. Brouillard, Joe 18+M 12:32.8
59. Florentine, Joseph 18+M 12:58.9
60. Lande, Aryeh 18+M 13:15.8
61. Nelson, Harry 65+M 15:06.2
62. DiDomenico, David 51+M 15:06.8
63. Etingin, Greg 51+M 15:12.9
64. Davis, Clayton 18+M 15:52.6
65. Levine, Jack 14+M 16:25.4
66. Schafsteck, Robert 31+M 16:34.4
67. Udelson, Hayden 18+M 17:19.1
68. van der Stricht, John 31+M 17:24.3
69. Brouillard, Christian 51+M 17:44.7
70. Bingel, Rob 51+M 19:53.2
71. Kingsbury, Todd 51+M 22:06.5
72. Dreschel, Reed 18+M 22:17.1
73. Cooper, Jonathan 18+M 31:26.5
