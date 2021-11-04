The Stowe boys’ high school cross country team placed second in the Division III cross country championships Saturday in Thetford.
The boys were led by freshman Enzo DeLena who finished with a time of 19:44. Close behind was the sophomore duo Wyatt Sigler (20:04) and Ethan Choularton (20:05). Rounding out the varsity race were junior Kenan Griffith (20:26), freshman Samson Berlin (20:29), sophomore Calvin James (21:13) and junior Sean McEleney (21:29).
The rest of the team competed in the challenge race on the same 5K course. Junior Josh Kelley led the Raiders in this race with a time of (21:05). He was followed by sophomore Zach Lewis (21:19) and the two seniors, Connor Dunne (23:35) and Miles Mitchell (26:18).
The girls’ team finished its season in seventh place. They were led by freshman Lydia Matson (24:48), followed by the lone senior Rosalyn Trowbridge (26:07), freshman Piper Flaherty (27:07) and junior Naomi Farley (30:14).
Both teams are coached by Becky McGovern, and they train together and spend each Thursday at practice running all over Stowe to stack wood for local families.
