The Stowe U15 boys’ lacrosse team beat Williston-Hinesburg 11-7 Sunday in a nail-biter championship game, until the fourth quarter when the team scored five unanswered goals.
After defeating Vergennes 18-4 in the quarterfinals and Colchester 10-3 in the semifinals, the Stowe Raiders showed up prepared to play the championship game.
The teams went goal for goal until Williston-Hinesburg went ahead in the fourth quarter 7-6. But then the Raiders turned on the afterburners and went on a five-goal scoring streak to finish the season, the battle and the game to become the 2022 Division III U-15 boys’ champions in the Northern Vermont Youth Lacrosse League.
Ably led all season long by captains Matt Doehla, Max Santanello and Jos Schoffelmeijer, the team was touted for its sportsmanship, on and off the field, by officials, coaches and the president of the league.
Connor Reilly led the team on offense with two goals, seven assists, and 10 ground balls. He was followed closely by Braden Fox with five goals, one assist and four ground balls, and Max King with two goals and six ground balls.
Doehla dominated face-offs with six wins, one assist and five ground balls. Caku Brown played his heart out, winning four face-offs, scoring one goal and scooping four ground balls. Noah Taylor applied consistent pressure, winning one face-off and gaining five ground balls.
The team’s midfielders out hustled opponents with speed and endurance. Scanlin Forrest scored one goal and had five ground balls; John Steel had one assist and three ground balls; Eider Newlin played had one ground ball; Thatcher Davidson stood firm at defense and had two ground balls; Schoffelmeijer played a crucial role in the transition and had one ground ball.
Long pole midfielder Rueben Berlin was essential in man-down situations, gaining the team possession with one turnover and two ground balls.
At defense, playing strong positioning, blocking passes, applying consistent pressure and striking accurate stick checks, Santanello had three ground balls and three turnovers, Caden Ciaraldi had four ground balls and three turnovers, Max Goldfine had two ground balls and two turnovers, and Jasper Bias-Derry had two ground balls and three turnovers.
Holding down the fort in front of the net, goalie Carter Getty went to stuff city and brought the team home with nine saves.
The team is coached by Will Ardolino and helped by assistant coach Nick Nunez and associate coach Will King. Team mom and keeper of the stats, Ashley Getty, was helped by Barb Getty and Andrea Ciaraldi.
