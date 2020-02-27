For the first time in nearly a decade, Stowe High beat Peoples Academy in boys basketball.
“They definitely wanted to beat Peoples. To do it on Senior Night was really, really special,” Stowe coach John Decker said.
Stowe led by 10 at halftime, and held on to win, 55-45.
No one is quite sure exactly when Stowe’s last victory over Peoples came — Decker said he’s been told it’s at least 10 years at the varsity level.
“The last time any of my seniors beat Peoples, they were in the third grade. They really stepped it up, and helped control the tempo tonight,” Decker said.
The victory also gave the Raiders 11 wins on the season, the first time since 2007 that Stowe has finished above .500, and it guaranteed the Raiders a home playoff game for the first time since 2009.
Stowe did drop its next game to finish 11-9, but earned a 12th win of the season by beating Windsor in the opening round of the D-3 playoffs.
Peoples has been plagued by slow starts this season, and the Wolves weren’t able to build any rhythm all game, partly because star scorer Charlie Veit got in early foul trouble.
“We shot 23 percent from the field,” PA coach Scott Verzilli said. But, he gave Stowe a good deal of the credit for the Wolves’ struggles.
“We got within two scores in the fourth, but we had to start fouling at that point,” Verzilli said. “We got it within two scores, right where we wanted to be, and they pulled away at the end.”
On Senior Night, Stowe senior Rashane Russell hit clutch 3-pointers again and again to hold the Wolves at bay.
“We would dig out of that hole, and he would pop off a 3 again,” Verzilli said.
“Rashane, he hit big 3 after big 3. He had three of them in the third quarter, all answers to any type of spurt from Peoples,” Decker said.
Peoples looked to be turning the tide in the second half, scoring five quick points, only to have Russell calmly sink another trey.
“He was incredible that night,” Decker said. The Raiders sealed the game in the fourth with three more triples and eight points at the foul line.
Russell ended the night shooting 5-for-8 from behind the arc and led all scorers with 19 points. Alex Reichelt had 10 points and Roshawn Russell had eight. Reichelt also pulled down eight offensive rebounds and Luke Farley had 10 total rebounds. Max McKenna, a staple at point for Stowe for years, hit one of the Raiders’ triples in the fourth and sank a pair of key free throws late.
“We couldn’t get the ball out of his hands,” Verzilli said.
PA’s senior point guard Joe Buonanno led his team with 17 points in his final game against the Raiders and freshman Chandler Follensbee had 10.
“He’s playing really well, he’s a special player,” Verzilli said about his freshman power forward.
Verzilli has been at the helm for Peoples for five years and he’d never lost to Stowe, nor could he remember any Wolves team immediately before his tenure falling to the Raiders either.
“John has turned that program around,” Verzilli said. “It was like they just won the championship. It was great to see how their fans reacted; they stormed the court.”
“They earned it, they’re an athletic team and they beat us,” Verzilli said.
“Our boys came out ready to play; they came out on fire,” Decker said. “We moved the ball well, hustled, beat Peoples up and down the floor and played solid team defense.”
Decker also gives Stowe’s fans plenty of credit. “It was electric, standing room only in the gym,” he said. He and Verzilli have their teams scrimmage during the summer and players often go to camp together. Now, the rivalry is back.
“Playing against them is always fun. They handled business at their place. For us to take care of them at home was amazing,” Decker said.