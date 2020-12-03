Nine members of the 2020 Stowe High School boys’ soccer team have been named to postseason all-star teams.
Four of the players on the team, Adrian Bryan, Jules Gershman, Jono Nissenbaum and goalie Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger, were named to the Division 2 All-State Team, a collection of the top soccer players in the division that features some of Vermont’s largest schools.
Those four players and junior Wiley Barnett were also named to the Capital League First Team, a squad of the top players in one of Vermont’s toughest soccer leagues. Also on the Capital League all-star squads were Ben Nissenbaum, who made the Capital League Second Team, along with TJ Guffey, Carson Matckie and Henry Riley, who all made the Capital League Honorable Mention team.
The Stowe boys’ new skipper, Shane Bufano, was voted Capital League Coach of the Year in his first year leading the Raiders.
Together, those nine players helped guide Stowe to an 8-1 regular season and another Capital League regular-season title in a COVID-shortened season. The Raiders’ first-year coach, Shane Bufano, also earned his own postseason honor, being voted the Capital League Coach of the Year after leading the young, fairly inexperienced Stowe to that league title.
The Division-2 All State and Capital League all-league teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in that respective division and league.
Bryan was one of several underclassmen from Stowe to earn postseason honors. Nearly all of Stowe’s experienced offensive players graduated after an undefeated season last year, and Bryan, a junior, stepped in to help fill the scoring void left by all those departures. He led the team in goals with eight and tied for the lead in assists with five.
“Adrian was definitely one of the few players we had that could create his own shot,” Bufano said, and he scored plenty of big goals over the course of the season, including one in overtime against Montpelier and one that put the Raiders up in their tight contest against Harwood. A lot of players helped power Stowe’s offense over the year, but “he was the closest person we had to someone could could take over and get us a goal when we needed one.”
Gershman was one of the few seniors with experience on the team, and he anchored a defense that only gave up six goals in 10 games.
“He was the person that made everything go this year,” Bufano said. He gives much of the credit for the team’s success to Gershman and his leadership, both on and off the field.
“As soon as I was named coach, he connected with me, got me acclimated to the team and helped me along whenever I had questions,” Bufano said, and that leadership continued right into the regular season.
“Just a fantastic player. Very solid, very skilled, very reliable,” Bufano said.
Nissenbaum, another senior, was one of the other few returnees with experience on the squad.
“From the very beginning of the year, I knew he would be one of our offensive leaders because of his ability to understand he game, make positive runs through the field and change positions,” Bufano said. The older Nissenbaum played both midfielder and forward for Stowe, finishing as the second-leading scorer with seven goals despite missing a few games to injury; he also tied Bryan for the team lead in assists with five.
Schaefer-Geiger, who transferred to Stowe from out of state before his junior season, turned in another dominant season as a senior in his final year with Stowe. He only allowed five goals in nine regular-season games for a .56 goals against average and a save percentage of 91.07 percent. All told, the senior made 51 saves, including several penalty kicks.
Stowe was able to go undefeated during its Capital League schedule, but Bufano said the team easily could have lost a few of those games without Schaefer-Geiger in goal.
“Isaiah was one of the people who changed games for us,” Bufano said, particularly with some big PK saves in a few one-goal games that Stowe ended up winning.
Bufano added that Schaefer-Geiger is probably the best goalie he has worked with in his 11 years of coaching high school, college and club soccer, and having someone that strong in net gives the entire team a different confidence.
“He’s just so good that they believe in him, the team plays differently if they don’t believe in their goalkeeper and he was amazing back there,” Bufano said.
Barnett was another underclassman who didn’t play much before this season but stepped up in a big way for Stowe. The junior was one of just two players on the team — the other was Schaefer-Geiger — who played every minute of every game for the Raiders.
Playing alongside Gershman, Barnett excelled despite moving back to that new position.
“Unflappable,” Bufano said. “Very steady, very reliable back there.”
Only a sophomore, Ben Nissenbaum is another Raider who stepped up big this year and is part of the youth movement that will return for Stowe.
“He makes such smart decisions, he’s really skilled and controls the whole midfield,” Bufano said. The younger Nissenbaum also played almost the entire season, and it “was just magical, what he can do with the ball at his feet.”
Stowe’s other trio of all-league players, Guffey, Matckie and Riley, are also all sophomores. Guffey was a sparkplug for the team, bringing a lot of energy off the bench and he brought that same energy as a starter.
“He just ignited the offense,” Bufano said. “A lot of energy, speed, and a high work rate.”
Guffey ended up third on the team in points with three goals and two assists.
Riley also contributed on offense, scoring twice and assisting on two more goals.
“He can strike the ball well,” Bufano said and only sees Riley’s offensive game getting more explosive as he adds more tools to his arsenal.
Matckie chipped in on the other end of the field, working with Gershman and Barnett as a defender, playing in all nine of Stowe’s regular season games.
“Solid,” Bufano said, and when Stowe played Harwood the sophomore shut down The Capital League Player of the Year, Hayden Adams.
“Very versatile,” Bufano said about the sophomore. “He went anywhere I asked him to go, and he had a good future ahead of him.”
Adams, a dangerous goal-scorer for Harwood, was named Offensive Player of the Year for the Capital League and Montpelier’s Leo Riby-Williams was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Other locals to earn all-state and all-league honors included included Lamoille Union’s Ethan Alexander, Bryce Asper, Jake D’Amico, Erubey Lopez and Liam McGee along with Peoples Academy’s Gabe Carlson, Landon Dubie, Norris Duff, Dylan Haskins, Oliver Nigro, Tamirat Tomlinson, Charlie Veit and Tony White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.