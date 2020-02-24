The Stowe High boys basketball team will host a postseason game for the first time in just over a decade this Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The No. 8 Raiders will host No. 9 Windsor in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs; tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Stowe High School.
A win over rival Peoples in the penultimate game of the season ensured Stowe a winning record on the season; the Raiders finished 11-9 after a season-ending loss to Winooski.
This season is the first since 2007 that the Stowe High boys basketball team has had a winning record, and this is the first home playoff game since 2009, when Stowe was also the No. 8 seed in D-3 and won its opening-round game before falling in the quarterfinals.
Windsor and Stowe didn’t play in the regular season. The winner of the Stowe-Windsor game will likely face top-seeded Hazen in the Division 3 quarterfinals Friday at 7 p.m.