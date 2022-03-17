Bjorn Westervelt of Stowe joined more than 330 athletes from 33 nations in Midway, Utah Feb. 22 to March 3 for eight days of competition in the Biathlon Junior World Championships and posted Team USA’s best time.
Each country brought its four top athletes from each category to the competition.
The Stowe biathlete and sophomore on the University of Vermont ski team competed for Team USA in all four events.
The first event was the individual race, a 15K skate with four shots. Westervelt took 69th.
In the sprint, a 10K skate race with two stops at the shooting range, Westervelt came in 30th. In the pursuit, a 12.5K skate with four stops at the range with a start based on the finish time of the sprint, he posted the best result for Team USA, coming in 18th place with the 9th fastest ski time on the day.
Team USA captured 7th place in the relay, narrowly ahead of Team Germany.
“It was really special to have world championships in Utah this year,” said Westervelt. “I am proud to represent Team USA. It was also amazing to have so many young athletes from around the world come together around sport when there is so much unrest in Europe right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.