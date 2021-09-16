Calling all adult hockey players. The Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena is holding the first Don Post Memorial co-ed hockey tournament Saturday, Oct. 9, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
This one-day tournament is a fundraiser to support Stowe Youth Hockey’s scholarship fund and other Stowe Arena programs.
There will be eight teams of 13 players and one goalie. Each team will play one game in the morning and one game in the afternoon. Team assignments will be sent to participants on Monday, Oct. 4.
Teams will be formed using a blind draw by player level. Games will consist of two 25-minute running time periods.
There will be no slapshots and no checking of any kind, but in honor of Post, hanging by the blue line will be encouraged. Players will be permitted to score one goal per period.
Register by Thursday, Sept. 30, at stowerec.org.
