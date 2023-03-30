The Vermont high school girls’ alpine skiing championship was a tale told over two very different days, one that ended with a first-place trophy for the Stowe High School lobby.
The Stowe Raiders managed to chase down Champlain Valley Union on March 7 to claim the state title.
While much of Vermont had its eyes on their Town Meeting Day reports, the Stowe girls had their eyes on a suddenly vulnerable Redhawks team in the slalom portion of the dual-discipline event.
“It became real after the first round of slalom when we realized how good we’d done,” senior Elle Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman and Abrie Howe last week said they and the other Raider skiers took a team approach in a highly individualized sport, which led them to victory.
On the second day of competition, the girls were sitting comfortably in second place after the first day’s Giant Slalom. The GS is a safer, more predictable event that doesn’t feature nearly as many crashes or missed gates since they are spread out so much further than the tighter slalom course.
But the girls were also more than 30 points behind CVU and, in order to catch up, each skier would have to concentrate on finishing clean, especially on the first of their two runs. If that meant missing a gate, it meant hiking back up and getting it right the second time. No shame in going uphill if it gets you a point for your team — you don’t get anything if you miss a gate.
“For me, I’m a senior, and it was gonna be my last round of slalom ever, and obviously I wanted to ski fast for myself, but what was more important was that I finished for the team,” Zimmerman said, noting she was the first girl for Stowe to take her second run. “I was so nervous because I was like, ‘I have to finish. I can’t miss any gates. I can’t fall. I can’t ski out. I have to finish and get a time, even if it’s not as fast of a time as if I was just fully letting myself go for it.’”
For comparison’s sake, that’s pretty much the opposite of someone like Bode Miller, who was infamous for simply sending it and either finishing spectacularly or blowing it just as spectacularly.
The last Stowe skier to race on the second day was Lucy Andrus, who had done her duty to her team and hiked back for a missed gate in her first run. For the second run, she got the green light from coach Bob Rose, which Zimmerman called the “attack from the back.”
“We’re at the bottom cheering for her and she laid down a great time,” Howe added.
Zimmerman pointed to Andrus’ “crazy” second run as a necessary counterpoint to her and other skiers’ more conservative runs.
“Part of the strategy of ski racing, which brought us to the state championship, was knowing who could go crazy and who had to rein it in, which is maybe a sacrifice for the individual but a win for the team,” Zimmerman said.
Howe said another part of the team aspect involved folks who were not even racing, but were on hand with radios to relay continuous course reports, or to bring extra jackets to the skiers who were shivering at the top of the Burke course — you can practically see into the Yukon from up there.
“We can adjust, obviously, when we’re on the course, but it’s good going into it kind of knowing the snow conditions on the course,” Howe said. “During our junior year, this team really came together, just having so much spirit, and continuing that this year really helped bring the team together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.