Alpine team celebrates

The Stowe High School girls’ alpine team celebrates as state champions, an accolade they earned March 7 in a come-from-behind slalom event.

 Courtesy photo

The Vermont high school girls’ alpine skiing championship was a tale told over two very different days, one that ended with a first-place trophy for the Stowe High School lobby.

The Stowe Raiders managed to chase down Champlain Valley Union on March 7 to claim the state title.

