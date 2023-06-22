The Stowe 5/6 boys’ lacrosse team concluded its season with two epic wins in Middlebury.
Against Williston, Stowe got off to a quick start and never looked back, winning 11-3.
Next came She-lotte (Shelburne and Charlotte). Stowe was down 3-1 at halftime, but regrouped and came out firing on all cylinders, scoring 10 unanswered goals and winning 11-3.
Stowe finished the season with an 8-2 record. The boys scored a total of 86 goals, collected 323 ground balls, won 83 face-offs, and turned away 43 shots on net. As a team, they averaged nine goals per game while holding their opponents to six goals per game.
The midfield unit was led by Pfiefer Blais, Jody Semler, Jakob Jenson, Bram Bettencourt, Wells Heidelberger, Charlie Sterner, Torin Coggins, Owen Samuelson and Brewer Flaherty. The attack was spearheaded by Tristan Gagne, Maverick Fox, Maddox Robbins, Alex Wheelwright, Teodor Gudasz, Tyler Anderson, Ezra Jolly and Spencer Hughes.
Holding down the back end of the field on defense was Graham King, Charlie Bass, Bennett Eliason, Griffin Campbell and Mason Jennings.
Roger Andelin was the netminder for the duration of the season.
Izzy Violette suffered an injury mid-season but continued to attend practices and support the team during games.
The team was coached by Sean Semler, Tim Bettencourt and Scott Coggins. Andre Blais was the team statistician, providing incredibly detailed information that informed practice and game planning throughout the season.
