Vermont State Police, in an effort to keep snowmobiling a safe recreational sport, is offering a list of snowmobile safety reminders.
• Take a snowmobile safety course.
Vermont law requires anyone born after July 1, 1983, to pass an approved snowmobile safety course before operating on the state snowmobile trail system. The “Today’s Snowmobile Rider in Vermont” snowmobile safety course is available in both classrooms and online. Find them at vsp.vermont.gov/auxiliary/snowmobile and vtvast.org/snowmobile-safety-course.
• Check weather and trail conditions.
That will give you a heads-up about riding conditions, figuring out what you need to wear, or even encourage riding on a nicer day.
• Do a safety check on your snowmobile.
Before heading out, inspect your snowmobile. Check fuel, oil and drive belt. Pack a small tool kit and bring some spare parts.
• Wear suitable clothing and protective gear.
Staying warm will make your ride more enjoyable and safer. Insulated bibs and coat, and dressing in layers, will provide protection against the elements. Polyester blends assist in wicking any moisture away from your body. Avoid cotton, as it can freeze if it gets damp. Wear goggles or a face shield if you do not have a full-face helmet. Vermont law requires that riders wear a Department of Transportation-approved helmet, both drivers and passengers. Hockey-style or other sporting helmets for young children are not legal and do not provide adequate protection.
• Pack a first-aid kit.
The basic kit should contain waterproof matches, bandages, tourniquet, flashlight, compass, map and blanket.
• Use the buddy system.
Snowmobiling with a friend is a safe and enjoyable way to ride Vermont’s trails. You have help if your snowmobile breaks down, or there’s a collision. Always tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return.
• Drive safely.
Always drive in a safe, controlled manner, particularly on hills and corners. Don’t use alcohol or drugs; they impair your driving ability, and increase the risk of injury and death.
• Avoid frozen bodies of water.
Vermont has been having unstable temperatures, creating hazardous and unpredictable ice. Stay off the ice.
• Respect the trails.
Off-trail riding and riding after dark are some of the leading causes of trail closures. Most trails are on private land, and can be shut down if the owners get upset.