The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is hosting free ice fishing clinics for anyone who would like to learn about the latest ice-fishing techniques.
Two events are planned locally:
• Saturday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m.: Ice Fishing Festival, Lake Elmore State Park.
• Thursday, Feb. 6, 5 p.m.: Smelting at Blush Hill Fishing Access, Waterbury Reservoir.
“Everyone is welcome, no matter their experience level,” said fish and wildlife education specialist Corey Hart. “We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”
Each clinic will last about three hours. Topics will include ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations and different techniques for different fish.
All participants will have the opportunity to practice what they have learned near the end of each event. Everyone is urged to wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.
Advance registration is required at vtfishandwildlife.com. Questions? Email Hart at letsgofishing@vermont.gov or call 802-265-2279.
Ice fishing clinics for 2020
Saturday, Jan. 11: 9 a.m. Targeting Walleye Through the Ice at Lake Carmi State Park
Tuesday, Jan. 14: 9 a.m. Introduction to Ice Fishing at Mallets Bay Fishing Access, Lake Champlain
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2 p.m.: Targeting Panfish Through the Ice, Shelburne Pond Fishing Access.
Saturday, February 1, 8:30 a.m.: Deweys Pond Ice Fishing with Hartland Rec Department.
Sunday, February 2: Panfish Clinic, Shelburne Pond Fishing Access.
Wednesday, February 12, 2 p.m.:Intro to Ice Fishing, Lake Bomoseen State Park.
Saturday, February 22, 9 a.m.: Intro to Ice Fishing, Lake Parran Fishing Access.
Wednesday, February 26, 9 a.m.: Intro to Ice Fishing, South Bay Fishing Access on Lake Memphremagog.