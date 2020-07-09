The Vermont Amateur Golf Championship wraps up today in Stowe.
Play began Tuesday in the 114th state amateur, a three-day event being hosted at the Stowe Country Club.
Nick Murphy, 25, a former Northern Vermont University-Johnson student now based at Rocky Ridge Golf Club in St. George, shot a 65 on Tuesday to take a three-stroke lead into Wednesday, when the Stowe Reporter went to press.
The state amateur is using new rules to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The 72-hole stroke-play event is open to Vermonters of all ages who have amateur status. Players qualified for the event based on their finishes at four tournaments earlier in the year at the Country Club of Barre, Neshobe Golf Course, Rutland Country Club and Williston Golf Club.
After day two of play on Wednesday, the field was trimmed; only the players with the lowest 40 scores advanced to Thursday’s final round, which was scheduled to feature an additional 36 holes.
Trailing Murphy after the first 18 holes were Garren Poirier of Rutland County Club with a 68 and William Hadden of Dorset Field Club with a 69.
Three players, Brody Yates, Evan Russell and Phil Fairbanks, were all tied at 70 and 28 more golfers were within 10 shots of Murphy heading into day two of competition.
Stowe Country Club’s top golfer, Clark Brown, was just outside that group after shooting a 76 on Tuesday.
