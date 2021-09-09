It’s soccer season for Stowe High, with the girls looking to repeat as Division 3 state champions and the boys looking to erase the memory of a first-round last year as the second seed.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man who fell at Bingham Falls dies from injuries
- Kirk R. Lanphear
- Two Shelburne girls catch whoppers
- Vermont State Police
- South Burlington High School teacher made “racist” hanging remark
- British Invasion roars back into Stowe
- Stowe school year starts with smiles and confidence
- Step aside adults, Stowe youth making their voices heard
- Former South Burlington man jailed in case of five stolen Teslas
- Stowe Community Church hires new pastor
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.