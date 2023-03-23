Fifty hearty souls took to the trails on a blustery, snowy Sunday to participate in the Trapp Race to the Cabin. The snow gods were kind, dumping about 3 inches of fresh powder overnight.

There was a wide variety of skiers from experienced racers to a pair of 7-year-olds who made it all the way.

