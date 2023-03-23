Fifty hearty souls took to the trails on a blustery, snowy Sunday to participate in the Trapp Race to the Cabin. The snow gods were kind, dumping about 3 inches of fresh powder overnight.
There was a wide variety of skiers from experienced racers to a pair of 7-year-olds who made it all the way.
The Cabin Race, known by some locals as the reverse Stowe Derby, skis from the Trapp lodge up to the Trapp Cabin, which serves homemade soups from “Friendly Phil,” the cabin caretaker and chef.
Larry Damon, former Olympian in the 1960s, Trapps’ ski school director in the early days and record holder for many years, would always tell participants that “there was only one hill.”
The course, just shy of 3 miles, starts out gently enough for the first mile then begins the steady climb to the cabin.
The overall winner for men was Ben Lustgarten from Burlington with a time of 17:39. Lustgarten was a former Middlebury College racer and Craftsbury Green Team member who earned two World Cup starts in his career and was national champion in the 30K in 2017.
The overall winner for women was Kasie Enman from Huntington with a time of 21:11. Enman was and still is a very successful endurance runner, winning the World Mountain Running Championships in 2011 and she is a three-time winner of the Burlington City Marathon.
The Stowe Nordic Club, an extremely active group helping to promote and grow the sport of cross-country skiing in Stowe, provided volunteers for timing and registration. Trapps’ groomers prepared the course after the evening’s snowfall.
RESULTS
Women
1. Astrid Longstreth 25:45
2. Jullie Longstreth 28:11
4. Lindsey Klecan 1:00:00
Men
2. Graham Sterner 1:13:42
3. Marcel McHenry 1:13:42
Overall
