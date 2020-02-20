Organizers might just pull off the annual Stowe Derby this year. There’s snow on the ground!
It is this Sunday, February 23. One of the oldest and most unique races in North America, the first Stowe Derby was held in 1945 between Sepp Ruschp and Erling Strom to see who could get from the top of Mount Mansfield to Stowe village first on a single pair of skis.
Today the Stowe Derby’s 20-kilometer long race invites skiers, mostly on Nordic skis, to ski down Mount Mansfield’s Toll Road to the Stowe Rec Path to the finish line in the village.
There’s a classic and a freestyle version of the long race; both versions draw both serious competitors, such as members of different national teams and college athletes, as well as those out for a fun morning on skis. A fatbike race has been added, and there’s also a short course of just six kilometers that typically attracts around 100 competitors of its own.
The fatbike course begins at the base of Mount Mansfield’s Toll Road, while the 6k short race starts near the parking lot for the Stowe Recreation Path and follows the final leg of the long course.
The short race starts at 8:30 a.m., the freestyle long race begins at 10 a.m., and the classic long race starts at noon. The fatbike race rounds out the day, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Bibs for the derby can be picked up on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Town & Country from 3-5 p.m. or on Sunday starting at 7:30 a.m., also at Town & Country. A post-race celebration will also take place at Town & Country from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information or to register online, go to mmsca.org/events/stowe-derby.