The 53rd Kirkwood Memorial Golf Tournament took place at Stowe Country Club Sept. 18-20, the first time in the tournament’s history it was played in September instead of June.
Dave Slayton and Jackson Applebaum defeated Craig Bond and Chaney Noyes in the championship match. The win marked Slayton’s sixth Kirkwood championship. He previously won with his brother Mike Slayton in 2004 and 2009, as well as three in a row with Kyle Kirch from 2011 to 2013.
The Kirkwood serves as a fundraiser for the Stowe Junior Golf Program, which introduces area youth to golf. Stowe Junior Golf hopes to instill in young players life-long character traits — honesty, confidence, courtesy, respect, sportsmanship, perseverance, integrity, responsibility and judgment.
The tournament is named for Joe Kirkwood, the first club pro at Stowe Country Club, noted golfer and trick-shot artist. Broadcaster Lowell Thomas once said of Kirkwood: “I suspect that Joe Kirkwood did more to popularize golf than any other man who ever lived.”
Organizers sent out multiple surveys to past participants and interested parties when formulating a plan for this year’s Kirkwood. Committee chairman Scot Baraw and the Stowe Country Club staff, led by Tim Eldridge and Michael Harger, selected the September dates.
Response to the tournament was high as 112 players signed up to play. The tournament is played by two-person teams, divided into flights of eight with similar skill. Play began Friday morning with the championship flight qualifier. Applebaum and Slayton shot a 67 to take the Jeff Hadley Trophy with the low-gross score. The rest of the field began Friday afternoon. Players social distanced on course and all wore masks when indoors or in the presence of others.
The course was a bit brisker than it would have been in June. Frost delayed morning matches, but course superintendent Matt Jung and his crew did a magnificent job preparing the course for play.
Saturday’s winning teams competed Sunday morning for championships and consolations.
The weekend concluded with the Sunday Shootout. Jeff Menard and Matt Schofield defended their title to win the shootout for the second year.
Golfers enjoyed lunch prepared by Seth Gallant and Madeleine Frisch and staff.
53rd Kirkwood Golf Tournament Results
Sept. 18-20
Stowe County Club
Low Medalist — Dave Slayton & Jackson Applebaum (67)
Championship Flight — Winner: Dave Slayton & Jackson Applebaum; Runner-Up: Craig Bond & Chaney Noyes; Consolation: Scott Hartigan & Tyler Mumley
1st Flight — Winner: Dale Burgess & Bill Kelk; Runner-Up: Art Ciullo & Doug Hailey; Consolation: Peter Duncan & Chris Eaton
2nd Flight — Winner: Chris & Rich Callahan Runner-Up: Brian Connor & Mark Severance; Consolation: Elden Dube & John Giebink
3rd Flight — Winner: Jeff Menard & Matt Schofield; Runner-Up: Jon Barnes & Steve Brown; Consolation: Robert Granfors & Jere Pelletier
4th Flight — Winner: Chris Cain & Mike Corley; Runner-Up: Ted Child & Jim Crook; Consolation: Tom Kristiansen & Jim Mogan
5th Flight — Winner: Karl Behrend & Paul Kim; Runner-Up: Bill Wheeler & Tim O’Brien; Consolation: Rich Asch & Mike Wurth
6th Flight — Winner: Chris Willis & Doug Willis; Runner-Up: Joe DeAngelo & Russ Kramer; Consolation: Joe Veldon & John Veldon
Shoot-out Winner — Jeff Menard & Matt Schofield
