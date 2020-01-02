Where is the cutting edge of backcountry skiing in Vermont now?
Learn the secrets of where to go, hear about the latest community-supported skiing around the Northeast and learn about backcountry gear innovations on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum, 1 S. Main St., Stowe.
The museum’s monthly Red Bench Series will host a discussion with leaders in the Northeast’s backcountry skiing and riding community, moderated by backcountry skiing guidebook author David Goodman. Panelists include:
• Zac Freeman, a moving force in Vermont’s burgeoning glade zones movement and spokesman for Rochester/Randolph Area Sport Trail Alliance.
• Louise Lintilhac, scribe, skier and managing editor of Backcountry Magazine.
• Scott Seward, split boarder and senior design engineer at Burton Snowboards.
• Tyler Ray, founder of Granite Backcountry Alliance, New Hampshire’s leading backcountry skiing organization.
Doors to the museum will open at 6 and guests are invited to enjoy our new “Origins” exhibit and socialize. The discussion begins at 6:30. Craft beer, wine and cider will be available.
A $10 entry donation helps support the museum’s mission to “collect, preserve and celebrate Vermont’s skiing and snowboarding heritage.”
Information: vtssm.org.