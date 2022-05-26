Athletes from Green Mountain Academy in Stowe participated in the U.S. Snowboard and Freeski Association National Championships at Copper Mountain in Colorado in April, representing the Northern Vermont Series and the non-profit freeski and snowboard training academy.
For two weeks, 19 athletes put their bodies on the line, threw their best tricks in the park, and tucked their nerves in their back pockets competing in slopestyle, rail jam, halfpipe, board and skier cross, giant slalom and slalom.
A few even got to stand on the podium.
Two academy athletes, Irian Adii and Devon Berry-Brown also competed in the International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association Big Mountain Freeride National Competition at Big Sky in Montana. Adii received the Flyin’ Ryan Award for representing the core values and beliefs of Ryan Hawks, who died from injuries sustained in a fall in 2011 on the freeskiing world tour.
Green Mountain Academy athletes who participated include Jack Bartlett, Sawyer Brannagan, Silas Chapman, Pax Draugelis, August Enos, Fox Goldman, Summer Goldman, Trevor Goldman, Oliver Goodrich, Owen Goodrich (second in giant slalom, third in slalom), Stella Hayutin, Banks Lehouillier (eighth in slopestyle), David McLaughlin (first in giant slalom, third in slalom, boardercross and slopestyle, and eighth in halfpipe); Mae Morelli (first in slopestyle and fifth in boardercross), James Rya, Sylas Trask (tenth, open class rail jam), Finn Emory (fourth in slopestyle), and Carver Emory (sixth in slopestyle).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.