Skeet shooting season at the Waterbury Stowe Fish and Game Club is once again underway on Tuesday nights.
The rules of this Olympic sport challenge the shooter, using a shotgun, to break 25 airborne clay pigeons from fixed stations around a large semicircle.
Skeet events start at 4 p.m. Contact George Bambara with questions at 802-730-6084 or george.bambara@pallspera.com.
June 23 skeet shoot scores
Andy LaRosa 20, 19, 19, 24
Dean Wheeler 22, 22
George Bambara 19, 20
Kelly Spear 16, 18, 18, 14
Ron Wisdom 24, 23, 21, 24, 25, 25, 24, 23, 25
Silas Power 20, 23, 23, 21, 23
Terry Spear 22, 23, 18, 22
David Gilmore 23, 23
Steve Scherer 21, 23
Eric Young 23, 20, 23
Dean Economou 22, 22
COVID protocols
• 6-foot social distancing will be enforced.
• Everyone on the property must wear a mask. It is not required to shoot with a mask as social distancing will be used.
• Assigned pullers will eliminate passing the remote and the remote will be wiped down with disinfecting wipes when changing pullers.
• Everyone must have their own hand sanitizer.
