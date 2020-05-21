Opening day was May 10 at the Waterbury Stowe Fish and Game Club, 5365 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury.
The governor has loosened the “stay at home order” to the point where the club can feasibly operate. Information on membership: wsfgc.com/membership.
No membership is needed for Tuesday Night skeet shooting, which started May 12, with these COVID-19 protocols: 6-foot social distancing, masks must be worn except when shooting, an assigned “puller” will be designated to eliminate passing the remote and the remote will be wiped down with disinfecting wipes when changing pullers.
Everyone on the property must have their own hand sanitizer. Capacity is 15 people in the skeet area and five per squad. Skeet programs will be supervised by either Kevin Rogers or George Bambara.
Questions: 802-730-6084 or george.bambara@pallspera.com.
New shooters are welcome to try skeet shooting on Tuesday nights between 4 and 7:30-ish; a round costs $5. The rules of this Olympic sport challenge the shooter, using a shotgun, to break 25 airborne clay pigeons from fixed stations around a large semicircle.
Recent scores:
Ron Wisdom 24, 23
Silas Power 20, 20
David Gilmore 16, 17
Andy LaRosa 18, 21, 17, 17
Dean Wheeler 20, 19, 23
George Bambara 17
Doug Hill 18
Gib Geiger 22, 21
Terry Spear 20
Kelly Spear 12