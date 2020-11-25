Six members of Stowe High School’s varsity field hockey team have been named to the Capital League All-League teams.
Natalie Doehla and Skyler Graves were both named to the Capital League First Team, Abbie Rice and Challie Vicary were named to the second team and Reagan Smith and Stella Frame made the honorable mention team.
Together, the six upperclassmen helped lead Stowe to the Division 3 state championship game, where the Raiders lost a tight 2-1 contest to Windsor, finishing the COVID-shortened season with a record of 8-2.
The Capital League All-League teams are selected by a vote of the coaches in the league.
Doehla and Graves were both seniors on the squad. Graves, who played midfield and defense, is “innately a great defender,” according to her coach, Justina Wentworth-Reichelt.
“Wherever the ball was this season, she was there,” the coach added, and Graves also chipped in on offense with three goals on the season.
Doehla was the leading scorer for the Raiders again this year. She finished with nine goals, including Stowe’s lone score in the state title game, as well as three assists.
“Natalie is just a very aggressive player on offense,” Wentworth-Reichelt said, and that often puts her in a great position to score.
Rice and Vicary are also seniors on the team. Rice was the team’s second-leading scorer, with seven goals and four assists.
“Abbie has very good hand-eye coordination,” Wentworth-Reichelt said certain players, like Rice and Graves, just seem to “have magnets in their sticks.”
Vicary was one of the team’s top transition players this season.
“Challie, she’s just a good all-around transition player, and she has a huge passion for the sport of field hockey,” her coach said. Vicary also chipped in with one goal on the year while powering Stowe’s transition game.
Frame is also a senior while Smith, who transferred to Stowe before the season started, is a junior. Both players were key cogs in Stowe’s offense, each finishing the season with four goals, while Smith also chipped in two assists.
Frame played all over for Stowe in her final season.
“She was amazing this year, we put her just about everywhere on the field,” Wentworth-Reichelt said. “She has very good spatial awareness.”
Smith’s addition to the team before the season started was vital as the Raiders made a return to the state title game.
“She was an incredible addition to the team,” her coach said, despite the fact that she had to learn how to play on grass, not turf, on the fly.
“We really started to see her turn it on,” in the second half of the season, Wentworth-Reichelt said.
As a first-year coach, Wentworth-Reichelt gives her six all-league players, and the rest of her squad, much of the credit for the team’s success this season.
“To be on that journey with them was really awesome,” she said. “It was a really passionate team, their chemistry on and off the field was really good, and there was a lot of motivation and support for each other.”
Other locals to make the Capital League all-star teams included Harwood’s Maggie Aiken, Charlotte Cook, Gwyneth Clough, Rachel Goodwin and Merry Smith. Missisquoi’s Kierra McFadden was named Capital League Player of the Year.
