Garren Poirier is the top amateur golfer in the Green Mountain State.
Poirier, who plays out of the Rutland Country Club, won the 2020 Vermont Amateur Championship played at Stowe Country Club last week.
The tournament involved 18 holes each on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 36 holes on the final day.
Poirier set a record, finishing 15 strokes under par for the 72-hole event. Poirier’s worst round of the tournament was his last, an even-par 72 over the final 18 holes. He shot a 68 on day one, 64 on day two and 69 on the first 18 holes of day three.
Even with all that, a playoff was nearly needed to decide the championship. Cory Jozefiak of Mount Anthony Country Club shot 64 on day two and had two other below-par rounds, finishing just one stroke behind Poirier.
Poirier, who twice had been state runner-up, had to convert a short putt on the last hole of the tournament to avoid a playoff with Jozefiak.
Poirier’s final score of 15 below par is three strokes better than the previous record for a Vermont Amateur champion. In almost any other year, Jozefiak’s 14-under would have easily won the title.
Another golfer from Rutland Country Club, Jared Nelson, finished third overall at 11-under and Sam Myers of Kwiniaska Golf Club and Evan Russell of Champlain Country Club tied for fourth at 9-under. Max Major of Rutland Country Club finished sixth, mainly because of his record-setting 12-under-par 60 on Thursday morning. Major’s round is believed to be both the best ever at Stowe Country Club and the lowest round in the 114-year history of the Vermont Amateur Championship.
The top local golfer was Aidan Melville, a former state champion at Harwood Union High School. Melville finished the three-day event at even par, tied for 11th.
The top golfer from Stowe Country Club was Tyler Parker, tied for 36th at plus-16.
The top finishers
1. Garren Poirier, Rutland CC, -15
2. Cory Jozefiak, Mount Anthony CC, -14
3. Jared Nelson, Rutland CC, -11
T4. Sam Myers, Kwiniaska GC, -9
T4. Evan Russell, Champlain CC, -9
6. Max Major, Rutland CC, -8
7. Jacob Zaranek, Brattleboro CC, -6
T8. Troy Goliber, Burlington CC, -1
T8. Logan Broyles, Rutland CC, -1
T8. Phil Fairbanks, Mountain View CC, -1
T11. Aidan Melville, CC of Vermont, E
T36. Tyler Parker, Stowe County Club, +16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.